Defending champions Persib Bandung are aiming for a hat-trick of BRI Super League titles when the new season starts on 8 August 2025.

The side, which is also known as Maung Bandung, was the winner in the 2023/24 and 2024/ 25 seasons, which were known as Liga 1.

The new season will kick off as the BRI Super League – a reversion to its previous name, which it was known by between 2008 and 2011, and then again from 2013 to 2015.

“We want to achieve a hat trick in the BRI Super League and go as far as possible in Asia,” said Deputy CEO of PT Persib Bandung Bermartabat, Adhitia Putra Herawan.

Persib will open their campaign against Semen Padang on 9 August 2025 at the Gelora Bandung Lautan Api Stadium.

PERSIB BANDUNG PLAYERS FOR

BRI SUPER LEAGUE 2025/26

Adam Przybek (1) Fitrah Maulana (81) Teja Paku Alam (14) Mohamad Raka Bilhuda Julio Cesar (4) Patricio Matricardi (48) Berguinho (97) Ramon Tanque (98) Uilliam Barros (94) Kakang Rudianto (5) Ahmad Jufriyanto (16) Frans Putros (55) Luciano Guaycochea (8) Hamra Hehanussa (29) Rezaldi Hehanussa (56) Robi Darwis (6) Wiliam Marcilio (10) Dimas Drajad (9) Zalnando (27) Alfeandra Dewangga (19) Kevin Pasha (66) Saddil Ramdani (67) Athaya Zahra (36) Beckham Putra (7) Febri Hariyadi (13) Zulkifli Lukmansyah (73) Adam Alis (18) Henhen Herdiana (12) Dedi Kusnandar (11) Marc Klok (23) Nazriel Alvaro

#AFF

#PSSI

Photo Courtesy #BRISuperLeague

