Barbara Mazzali, Councillor for Tourism, Territorial Marketing and Fashion of the Lombardy Region: “Pink and red are two symbolic colours: pink is the colour of the Giro d’Italia and we light it on monuments to enhance and promote our territory and its immense cultural and artistic heritage. On the other hand, red wants to be a further opportunity to bring to everyone’s attention the now daily drama of abuse and abuses that many women, and not only them, are forced to suffer every day. Through a sport like cycling, which by definition expresses values of equality and respect, we want to remind people that no one is alone and that they must denounce, because a slap is not an act of love, but a caress is an act of affection. And nothing can represent the value of strength and freedom more than a bicycle race. Let us never forget that the bicycle is the first means of transport our mother teaches us to use to become autonomous and free. So many values walk on two wheels”.

Paolo Bellino, Managing Director at RCS Sport: “This initiative in collaboration with the Lombardy Region was strongly desired and will see the involvement of all three Corsa Rosa that we organise (Giro d’Italia, Giro d’Italia Women, Giro Next Gen). The pink colour of the Jersey goes well with the red colour that symbolises the fight against violence against women. This is a theme that we want to pursue within our events because we are convinced that sport must give voice to battles that concern the entire community and we believe that a multimedia platform with a strong international component such as the Giro d’Italia can also make its contribution in raising awareness on these issues.” – www.giroditalia.it