In what will be a showcase of the women’s game in Singapore, the Lion City Sailors Women’s Team – the Invincibles Deloitte Women’s Premier League (WPL) champions for two years running – will face off against second-tier Women’s National League (WNL) winners Royal Arion Women’s Football Club in the CF (Café Football) Charity Cup.

Hosted at Our Tampines Hub on 12 January 2024, the game will see two of the strongest women’s teams in the country coming together to raise funds for breast cancer patients and underprivileged children.

The CF Charity Cup acts as the curtain-raiser to the inaugural Unity Through Football for SHINE Cup 2024, which features the LMTB Global FC football legends team – consisting of the likes of Abbas Saad, Mirko Grabovac and Indra Sahdan – taking on a SHINE All-Stars side, that has Aleksandar Duric, Lim Tong Hai and Shahril Jantan in their ranks.

