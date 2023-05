Goalkeeper Patrick Deyto had a scintillating performance as Stallion Laguna FC denied Dynamic Herb Cebu FC’s title hopes after a thrilling scoreless draw last Wednesday 24 May 2023 at the Dynamic Herb Sports Complex in Talisay, Cebu.

The result allowed Kaya FC-Iloilo to clinch the league title with a game to spare as Cebu reached a total of 51 points just a point shy of leaders Kaya.

