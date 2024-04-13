Even more status-conscious with new radiator trim with chrome applications and upright star



Even more suitable for long distances thanks to larger battery capacity



Even more seating comfort for the EQS: Rear Comfort Package Plus with executive seats



Even more versatile thanks to a trailer load of up to 1,700 kg for the 4MATIC versions



Even more exquisitely equipped with MANUFAKTUR Selection special edition

Since their launch, Mercedes‑Benz has continuously developed the EQS and its siblings. Independent of model updates and faster than ever before, innovations have been incorporated into the series for the EQS, EQE, EQS SUV and EQE SUV. The company has responded to market and customer feedback more quickly than ever before with numerous product upgrades. For the current change year 2024, the EQS is now receiving an extremely extensive update package. The electric flagship comes with up to 82 kilometres more range, a new radiator cover with chrome applications and an upright Mercedes star on the front hood as well as even more comfort in the rear.

The EQS was already one of the electric cars with the longest range. In the future, customers will be able to cover even more kilometres without stopping to charge. Thanks to an increased battery capacity from 108.4 to 118 kWh, the maximum range of the EQS 450 4MATIC (energy consumption combined: 20.9 – 17.0 kWh/100 km | CO₂ emissions combined: 0 g/km | CO₂ class: A)[1], for example, increases from 717 to 799 kilometres. This means an increase in range of more than 11 percent. With a range of 683‑822 kilometres, the EQS 450+ (energy consumption combined: 19.9 – 16.3 kWh/100 km | CO₂ emissions combined: 0 g/km | CO₂ class: A)1 even exceeds the 800-kilometre mark.

Mercedes‑Benz has increased the towing capacity for the EQS and EQE sedans with 4MATIC from 750 to 1,700 kilograms. This means they reach a similar level to the SUV derivatives. For example, customers can now tow a horse trailer.

Another technical measure: Due to the high proportion of recuperation in daily operation, the brake discs are used less often than in combustion models. In the future, a special function will maintain the brake system by automatically applying the pads to the discs from time to time.

The new EQS can be ordered from April 25, 2024. Despite the upgraded standard equipment, the basic prices remain unchanged. Sales of the MANUFAKTUR Selection, a particularly high-quality special edition of the EQS sedan equipped with attention to detail, will also start on April 25, 2024 (see last page).

Avant-garde EQ look combined with the iconic Mercedes star: the new radiator cover

The distinguishing feature of the Mercedes‑EQ vehicles is the deep black radiator grille (black panel), which connects seamlessly with the headlights. The designers have now refined this independent face for the EQS: The electric flagship is equipped with a new radiator cover with chrome applications as standard in the Electric Art Line. Chrome-plated and flush-mounted slats create an elegant contrast to the deep black surroundings. This grille is combined with a standing star on the front hood and combines avant-garde EQ looks with the iconic, status-conscious Mercedes‑Benz symbol.

The sense of high-quality details is also reflected in the interior: the ventilation nozzles on the B-pillars now have a frame made of galvanised chrome. The additional cushion in the rear is enhanced by piping made of Nappa leather.

Continuous improvements in rear comfort

EQS that are equipped with the optional Rear Comfort Package Plus with executive seats[2] (3,867.50 euros including VAT) now have a special slanted footrest on the right side in the rear compartment. Placed between the rails of the front seat, it noticeably increases comfort for the rear passenger because he or she can place his or her feet at an angle.

This latest detail is another, but by no means the only, convenience of the Rear Comfort Package Plus: the passenger seat can be folded forward and the backrest in the rear can be adjusted up to 38 degrees. This ensures more space. The optional equipment also includes seat heating Plus and neck and shoulder heating in the rear, as well as pneumatic adjustment of the seat depth. An illuminated trim piece is integrated into the back of the front seats.

The fact that Mercedes‑Benz has increased the rear comfort of the EQS in several steps also applies to the Rear Seat Package that has been standard for some time. The angle of the backrest can be adjusted from 27 to 36 degrees at the touch of a button. The layered look of the seat covers emphasises the individual seat character. Five millimetres more foam in the backrest and the cover that is detached from the side bolsters ensure a softer seating experience.

Automatic lane changing on two-lane highways

With the “Automatic Lane Change” (ALC) function, Mercedes‑Benz now also offers an intelligent further development of driving assistance systems in the SAE Level 2[3] range in Europe. Automatic lane changing is supported on motorways with two structurally separate lanes with a specified speed limit of no more than 140 km/h. In the EQS models of the 2024 modification year, the function is installed ex works.

The Automatic Lane Change is part of the Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC with Active Steering Assist. If a slower vehicle is driving ahead, the car can initiate the lane change itself within a speed range of 80‑140 km/h. If the radars detect sufficient space and lane markings are identified, it can overtake the slower vehicle in front completely automatically. The prerequisites are a highway with at least two lanes with a speed limit and the vehicle being equipped with MBUX navigation. The system does not require any further input from the driver to carry out the automatic lane change.

The responsibility for driving the vehicle remains with the driver. Lane changes must therefore be monitored continuously. Mercedes‑Benz already offers automatic lane changing for some model series in the USA and Canada.

High-quality special edition: black lacquer and white Nappa leather

With the MANUFAKTUR Selection, the EQS sedan is available as a special edition with particularly exquisite features. This exclusive version is painted in obsidian metallic, alternatively the exterior colours MANUFAKTUR opalite white and MANUFAKTUR night black MAGNO are also available. The standard Electric Art exterior includes AMG Styling[4] and the new radiator grille with chrome applications and an upright star on the hood. 53.3-centimetre (21-inch) AMG light-alloy wheels in multi-spoke design are fitted.

Also on board as standard are the Rear Comfort Package Plus with Executive seats, the Rear Seat Package Plus with seat air conditioning in the rear and the MANUFAKTUR interior package, the latter with special MANUFAKTUR upholstery in exclusive Nappa leather in deep white/black. Edition-specific features include the throw cushion with contrasting stitching and silver-grey piping as well as rose-gold embroidery, the headrest cushions with an embroidered Mercedes star in rose gold and the door sill trims. They have a black PVD coating, illuminated Mercedes‑Benz lettering and Mercedes‑Benz pattern. The floor mats have an embroidered Mercedes star and are edged in deep white with rose-gold stitching.

The trim parts are made of anthracite open-pore linear-structure lime wood, and an exclusive “MANUFAKTUR Selection” edition badge sits on the centre console. Microfibre MICROCUT black was selected for the interior headliner. The MANUFAKTUR Selection model can be combined with all engines. The surcharge for the special edition is 16,600.50 euros (including VAT).

Did you know, that …

… the MBUX Hyperscreen is now standard on the EQS? There, three displays merge almost seamlessly into one another, creating a screen strip that is over 141 centimetres wide.

… the now standard heat pump increases climate comfort and efficiency? The waste heat from the electric drive (inverter and electric motor) and the high-voltage battery can be used to heat the interior. This enormously reduces the need for battery power for the heater and increases the range.

… the so-called Disconnect Unit (DCU) in the 4MATIC models automatically decouples the electric motor on the front axle depending on the driving situation and the required performance? At low loads, the DCU switches to 4×2 driving mode. Then the electric motor and the transmission on the front axle come to a standstill. This increases the range.

… the recuperation level of the EQS has been increased? The greater deceleration (up to 3 m/s2) means more energy recovered and therefore a longer range. Mercedes‑Benz has now also optimised the braking system: It offers a better pedal feel thanks to a modified brake force cylinder.

… many updates to the EQS were made using over-the-air technology (OTA)? These include, for example, DolbyÒ Atmos, the YouTube web app and a digital travel guide.

… the maintenance service in Germany is now basically standard equipment on all EVA 2 models (EQS, EQE, EQS SUV, EQE SUV)? This includes all required maintenance up to six years or 90,000 km (whichever comes first). Mercedes‑Benz will implement this in all other European markets in the second quarter of 2024.

… the EQS can be easily started and locked with the KEYLESS-GO comfort package with preparation for the Digital Vehicle Key[5] (standard equipment) if the driver has a compatible device[6]? Key sharing is also possible: family members or acquaintances can be digitally invited to use the vehicle.

… the drivers of an EQS and EQS SUV can get free electricity from the IONITY charging stations for a year? This applies from activation of IONITY Unlimited via Mercedes me Charge[7]. In total, Mercedes me Charge brings together more than 1.5 million charging points from over 1,300 charging providers worldwide, making it currently one of the largest public charging networks in the world.

… the other models of the fully electric architecture of the luxury and upper class (EVA 2: EQE, EQS, EQS SUV, EQE SUV) will also benefit from many of the improvements presented in this press release? Sales will also start on April 25, 2024.

[1] The stated values were determined in accordance with the prescribed WLTP (Worldwide harmonised Light vehicles Test Procedure) measurement procedure. The ranges given refer to the German market. The energy consumption and CO₂ emissions of a car depend not only on the car’s efficient use of the fuel or energy source, but also on driving style and other non-technical factors.

[2] Only with Rear Seat Package Plus (2,796.50 euros including VAT) or ENERGIZING Rear Package (8,544.20 euros including VAT) and Nappa leather upholstery (1,547 euros including VAT) or Nappa leather upholstery AMG.

[3] The driving assistance and safety systems from Mercedes-Benz are aids and do not release the driver from his or her responsibility. You should observe the information in the operating instructions and the system limits described there.

[4] AMG Styling consists of: AMG-specific front bumper painted in body colour with A-wing in high-gloss black and trim in chrome, front splitter in high-gloss chrome as well as flics and fins on the air inlets on the left and right in high-gloss black with trim in chrome; AMG-specific rear apron painted in body colour with inserts in diffuser look in high-gloss black, double trim strip in chrome and flics on the air outlets on the left and right in grained black; Side skirts painted high-gloss black with chrome inserts.

[5] To use the Mercedes me connect services, a personal Mercedes me ID and agreement to the terms of use for the Mercedes me connect services are required. In addition, the respective vehicle must be linked to the user account. After the initial term has expired, the services can be extended for a fee, provided they are still offered for the relevant vehicle. The services can be activated for the first time within one year of initial registration or commissioning by the customer, whichever comes first. To use the Digital Vehicle Key, the customer’s own data volume is also required.

[6] At launch, the Digital Vehicle Key is compatible with iPhones 11 and later (excluding iPhone SE) and Apple Watch 6 and later (excluding Apple Watch SE). The condition is UWB suitability. Mercedes-Benz is working to continually expand compatibility with other devices.

[7] To use the Mercedes me connect service “Mercedes me Charge”, a separate charging contract is required with a selected third-party provider through which payment and billing for the charging processes takes place. The use of Mercedes me connect services requires a personal Mercedes me ID and agreement to the terms of use for the Mercedes me connect services.

