Stallion Laguna FC kept pace at the top of the Philippines Football League (PFL) 2024 when they crushed Maharlika FC 3-0 at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Following a first-half deadlock, Gabriel Silva fired in a brace in the 48th and 56th minute to be followed by another from Jacob Agustin Reyes Pena in the 63rd minute.

The three full points was a follow-up from Stallion’s previous 7-1 win over Tuloy FC last week.

Angelo Marasigan fired in the ninth-minute opener as Finn McDaniel then added the second goal nine minutes later from the penalty spot after Juan Galeana Trujillo was brought down inside the box.

Tuloy FC then narrowed the gap in the 45th minute when Cyrelle Saut finished off Jhon Diaz’ cut back before Marasigan then restored Stallion’s two-goal cushion just before the break.

Three minutes after the restart, Jose Dourado put the score at 4-1 to be followed by goals from Gabriel Silva (59th minute), McDaniel (85th) and substitute Junior Sam (90th+3).

The three points this week put Stallion on third in the PFL 2024 with 29 points from 12 matches played – behind leaders Kaya FC – Iloilo and second-placed Dynamic Herb Cebu FC, who have played a match less.

#AFF

#PFF

#PFL

Like this: Like Loading...