The Audi RS 3 LMS once again proved its performance with five victories in five series in the middle of the season. Winners’ trophies and podium successes with the three homologated variants of the Audi R8 LMS rounded off a successful penultimate weekend in June.



Audi RS 3 LMS (TCR)



Convincing results in the middle of the year: The Audi RS 3 LMS underlined its capabilities with five victories and three titles on a single race weekend. In the TCR European Endurance, Texaco Team AMS celebrated its first titles of the year. Franco Girolami/Sandro Pelatti achieved a surprise victory at Misano at the third event of this new racing series.



The Argentinian-Italian driver line-up secured their first win of the season in the PMA Motorsport Audi RS 3 LMS ahead of Zekai Özen/Barkin Pinar from Texaco Team AMS. Their team-mates Eric Brigliadori/Turgut Konukoglu had retired but were still classified in fifth place.



While the championship decision in the overall standings has been postponed until the final in Slovakia on August 25, three other classifications have been decided. All of them went to Texaco Team AMS.



The Turkish squad won the team classification early, the DSG title for racing cars with dual-clutch transmissions with Seda Kaçan/Ibrahim Okyay in the Audi RS 3 LMS and the classification for Gen1 models of the first TCR vehicle generation with Zekai Özen/Barkin Pinar in another Audi.



The Audi customer team Unitronic/JDC-Miller MotorSports continued its best performances in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge. After three TCR victories in the first three races, the team had to admit defeat for the first time two weeks ago with third place. They now celebrated their fourth win of the season at Watkins Glen.



Chris Miller/Mikey Taylor won the two-hour race in the Audi RS 3 LMS by two seconds. This gives the American and the South African a 220-point lead in the standings at the halfway point of the season. Their team also leads the team standings and Audi is ahead of three other manufacturers.



The Audi RS 3 LMS remained unbeaten for the third time this year in the Nürburgring Langstrecken-Serie. As in the season opener, the Norwegian team Møller Bil Motorsport came out on top.



Anders Lindstad/Kenneth Østvold/Håkon Schjærin won the TCR classification of the four-hour race with a one-lap lead. Schjærin thus extended his lead in the standings. The Audi RS 3 LMS was also the measure of all things in the second round of the Belcar Endurance Championship.



VP Racing won the TA class in Zolder with Olivier Bertels/Nick van Pelt ahead of another Audi from M&D Racing with Manfred Verbeke at the wheel. On the third weekend of the TC France in Spa, Belgium, Ti Boy Racing won the TCR classification with Thomas Léal in the second race ahead of Sébastien Thome from Team Clairet Sport.



Both teams relied on the Audi RS 3 LMS. Second place for Thome in the first race and third place for Léal in the fourth race rounded off the podium results. At the third round of the Coppa Italia Turismo, PMA Motorsport took second place in the TCR class in the first sprint in Misano.



Riccardo Ruberti finished ahead of BF Motorsport’s Daniele Verrocchio in his Audi. Ruberti subsequently finished third in the second sprint. At the second event of the Sports Car Championship Canada powered by Michelin, four trophies went to the Audi customer teams.



Anthony Martella took second place in the Audi RS 3 LMS in the first race in Calabogie ahead of Megan Tomlinson. In the second race, the 24-year-old lady driver Tomlinson was the best Audi contender in the TCR category in second place. Richard Boake, another Audi customer, climbed to the third step of the podium. He remains the leader of the standings with a six-point lead.