In a gripping finale at the Aspire Zone, Doha, the Queen & King of the Court Doha Finals

marked the conclusion of the 2023 beach volleyball season. The title of Queens went to Katja Stam and Raisa Schoon, while Nils Ehlers and Clemens Wickler became the Kings.

The Dutch duo, Stam & Schoon, secured back-to-back victories, adding the Doha title to their Royal Championships triumph in Rotterdam. Facing tough competition from Ishii & Akiko, the Dutch pair’s relentless performance earned them the crown.

The Japanese duo settled for silver, while Helland-Hansen & Kotnik claimed bronze.

Ehlers & Wickler, after impressing in the semis, with multiple records being broken, brought it home in the final. Against three (!) teams consisting of brothers and the Americans Webber & Urrutia, the Germans showed their strength once again.

Two sets of brothers have to settle for the other places on the podium, as the Aye brothers take the silver and the Bello brothers the bronze.

It was heartbreak for Aleksandrs Samoilovs who, playing with his brother Mihails for the first time, was unable to break his 4th place curse. The record holder in terms of King of the Court participations with 14 was once again ousted just before the podium places.

As the curtain has come down on another amazing season of Queen & King of the Court,

2024 promises to bring even more excitement.

