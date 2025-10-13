From a teacher’s vision to a nationally recognized hockey development hub, Star Hockey Academy has emerged as one of Malaysia’s most successful grassroots sports programs, producing dozens of high-caliber players for district, state, and national teams over the past decade.

Founded in 2015 by Cikgu Kaalitash, a passionate educator from SJK (T) Ladang Rinching, the academy was built on a simple but powerful mission — to provide structured, high-quality training and mentorship to young talents, regardless of background.

Since its inception, the academy has been guided by a dedicated five-member committee that form the backbone of its growth and success:

R. Chandran (President)

K. Nagalingam (Deputy President)

M. Tamilarasu (Vice President)

Ganesan Mutthusamy (Treasurer)

Gopal Krishnen (Head Coach)

Their unwavering commitment and leadership have ensured the academy’s steady progress from grassroots beginnings to national recognition.

By 2016, Star Hockey Academy had already produced district and state-level athletes. Fast forward to 2024, the academy celebrated a landmark moment as Eswaran George, a proud product of the program and former student of SJK (T) Ladang Rinching, represented Malaysia at the FIH Junior World Cup. Hopefully, Eswaran will once again don the national colours in Chennai, India, for the upcoming Junior World Cup.

Further cementing the academy’s reputation, two other standout players, Tanesh Muniandy and Dheeressh Gunaseelan, played pivotal roles in securing bronze for Malaysia at the U18 AHF Asia Cup in Dazhou, China.

Adding to the list of bright stars is Santosh Nagulan, one of Malaysia’s most promising young hockey talents. Recognized as Best Player in numerous grassroots tournaments, he was also honoured with the Majlis Sukan Sekolah Malaysia (MSSM) Best Player Award and Top Scorer Award, earning him the title of Best Malaysian U12 Player. Santosh currently continues his journey at Bukit Jalil Sports School (SSBJ).

The academy’s impact extends far beyond individual achievements. Over the years, several other players — including Tashwindran, Deshwindran, Thanesh, Yugesh, and Yogesh — have successfully been placed in state and national sports schools, thanks to the tireless efforts of Cikgu Kaalitash, who works not only to develop players at the grassroots level but also to ensure they progress within Malaysia’s structured hockey pathway.

“I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank the coaches at the sports schools who continue to guide and nurture our players to the next level,” said Cikgu Kaalitash. “A special word of thanks also goes to Dato’ Sri Subahan Kamal, President of the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC), for his continuous support in helping us develop grassroots hockey players in Malaysia.”

At the heart of Star Hockey Academy’s on-field success is its coaching team. Alongside Head Coach Mr. Gopal Krishnan, a former Pahang state player, is Coach R. Vivekanda, a highly experienced former national and international junior coach. Coach Vivek contributes two to three times a week, imparting world-class insights and training methods that have transformed the academy’s players.

“Training in Star Academy has been fun for me, and the comradeship we have amongst the players is fantastic,” said Dheereindra Gunaseelan, a 14-year-old player. “From basic skills to high-performance tactics, everything is taught in detail. I always make it a point not to miss training because I value the lessons from our coaches. Big thanks to our coaches and parents who support us every step of the way.”

Today, the academy trains over 200 boys and girls, ranging from grassroots to high-performance levels, with more than 60 players having advanced to district and national squads. In 2024 alone, Star Hockey Academy clinched 25 out of 30 grassroots U12 tournaments — a remarkable feat for a self-funded team.

*International Exposure*: Successful Friendlies in Singapore

Just last week, Star Hockey Academy’s U14 team completed a series of three international friendly matches against the Singapore National U14 Team at the Sengkang Hockey Stadium, Singapore.

The academy extends its heartfelt appreciation to the Singapore Hockey Federation (SHF) for hosting these matches and for the excellent hospitality shown throughout the visit. A special thanks also goes to Singapore Men’s Head Coach, Mr. Vijayan Krishnan, for giving our boys the opportunity to participate in this international series and for his continuous support toward regional hockey development.

“These friendly matches have given our boys great experience and exposure to international hockey — and the opportunity to make many new friends,” said team captain Shamalan. “We’ve gained valuable confidence and learned a lot playing against such strong opponents.”

Head Coach Cikgu Kaalitash added, “This is exactly what our boys have been missing — international match exposure. I’m glad we’ve built a good friendship with the Singapore National U14 team and their coaches. Opportunities like this are crucial for our players’ growth and development. I also want to thank all parents for their continuous support of the academy.”

Such international friendlies, he emphasized, should be held regularly to broaden young players’ knowledge, adaptability, and confidence in competitive environments.

Special Appreciation

Star Hockey Academy would also like to express its heartfelt gratitude to Coach S. Nishel Kumar, who has been a pillar of strength for the academy. He facilitated this international programme and ensured smooth arrangements for the boys throughout the trip.

A former national hockey player with 84 caps and a sports science graduate, Coach Nishel brings a wealth of experience to the game. His valuable guidance and modern training methods have greatly benefited our players, helping them understand high-level strategies and improve their overall performance.

*Join the Journey* – Support the Future

The academy operates largely through the support of parents, friends, and well-wishers. To continue providing world-class opportunities for Malaysia’s rising hockey stars, Star Hockey Academy is seeking sponsorships and partnerships to elevate its programs to the next level.

Those interested in supporting Malaysia’s next generation of hockey champions are invited to contact:

Cikgu Kaalitash

Founder, Star Hockey Academy

starhockeyclub@gmail.com | kaaliindra@hotmail.com

+6019-345 3240

