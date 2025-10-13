With less than 24 hours before the kick-off for the inaugural F&N Magnolia Under-12 Cup, all 16 teams are determined to create history and wrest the first-ever title.

Among those who will certainly be out to steal the spotlight are teams from Group A, comprising of SK Ulu Yam Bharu, SK Cochrane, SK Semenyih and SK Putrajaya Presint 9 (2).

Leading the charge from Putrajaya, SK Putrajaya Presint 9 (2) certainly does not want to miss the opportunity to challenge the other three teams as they seek to climb to the top of the podium.

Team manager, Muhd ​​Izman Yahya emphasised several important aspects to his team’s preparation for their upcoming Group A campaign.

“The SK Putrajaya Presint 9 (2) team has undergone consistent training for approximately two months.

“Training is conducted three times a week which covers fitness, technical skills, and tactical aspects of the team to ensure that the players are truly prepared for this tournament,” said Izman.

He added that the initiative by Freaser & Neave Holdings Bhd to organize a grassroots football tournament not only benefits the players, but also the schools.

“I think the organisation of the first edition of the Magnolia Cup tournament is a very good initiative in producing more new talents in football at the primary school level.

“It not only gives students the opportunity to show their abilities, but also fosters sportsmanship and unity between schools,” he added.

SK Presint 9 (2) will open the Group A competition against SK Semenyih tomorrow morning, followed by their match against SK Ulu Yam Bharu in the afternoon.

They will close Group A against SK Cochrane the day after.

The F&N Magnolia Under-12 Football Championship (B-12) is organised from 13 to 16 October 2025 in Kuala Selangor, in collaboration with the Sports, Co-Curriculum and Arts Division (BSKK), Ministry of Education Malaysia.

The three-day tournament, which brings together school champions from the District Sports Council competitions in Selangor and the Federal Territory throughout the past year, will feature 16 teams in total.

The teams are divided into four groups in a nine-a-side competition format.

Group champions and runners-up will advance to the knockout stage.

Hosts Selangor is represented by 10 teams, while Kuala Lumpur has four teams and Putrajaya has two teams.

The Magnolia Cup tournament was officially launched on 22 August 2025 and was attended by Encik Ithnin Bin Mahadi, Director, Sports, Co-Curricular and Arts Division (BSKK), Encik Norazrin Bin Norsyam Yee, Director, Government & Industry, Engagement, Fraser & Neave Holdings Berhad, and Encik Norismadi Manap, President of the Sportswriters Association of Malaysia (SAM).

F&N MAGNOLIA UNDER 12 FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP 2025

GROUP A: SK Ulu Yam Bharu, SK Cochrane, SK Semenyih, SK Putrajaya Presint 9 (2)

GROUP B: SK Bukit Naga, SK Batu Muda, SK Binjai Jaya, SK Putrajaya Presint 15

GROUP C: SK Kebun Baharu, SK Taman Melati, SK Damansara Damai (2), SK Serdang UPM

GROUP D: SK Taman Tun Teja, SK Sultan Hisamuddin Alam Shah, SK Seri Pristana, SK Bandar Baru Salak Tinggi

