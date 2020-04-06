The Sabah Tennis Association (STA) has taken heed of the recent announcement by the Health Director General Datuk Dr. Noor Hisham Abdullah that mass gathering may not be held for the next six months.

STA Johnson Koh said his association is very concerned with the “virus tragedy” that has struck all over the world Sabah has not been spared either.

“Every sport is affected, both at amateur and professional level or any other form of sport”.

Sabah Tennis will abide by the ruling if that happens. Whatever decision that has and is made by the professionals in the know about health for human beings we will abide,” said Johnson.

“To all tennis players in Sabah, continue to be safe, follow health orders and stay fit. You all have your own ways to keep fit. In the meantime do something ftuitfut and meaningful.

“Do gardening, plant vegetables, clear your clutter of t-shirts and apparels. Donate them to this who need them if you have not been using them.

“Don’t quit, but preserve. We all hope and pray for the best to contain and overcome this virus tragedy.”RIZAL ABDULLAH