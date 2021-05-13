Indonesian head coach Shin Tae-yong believes that there’s still time to restore the players’ fitness – given that their current level is not at what it should be.

He admitted that during the training camp in Jakarta, all the players could not show their best ability because for the majority of them it was the Muslim fasting month of Ramadhan.

“There’s still time to restore the players’ level of fitness. Later in Dubai, when they are no longer fasting, their physical ability will improve. More importantly, these players showed at the training camp in Jakarta, their willingness to hard work. That’s important,” said Tae-yong.

Tae-yong has finally announced the 28 players who will travel to the United Arab Emirates for the remaining matches in Group G of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The team will also be playing two friendlies prior – against Afghanistan (25 May 2021) and Oman (29 May 2021).

“These players were selected by coach Tae-yong. Not that what was left behind in Indonesia is not good. But this is once again purely his choice and he only needs 28 players. He can’t possibly bring everyone there,” added PSSI President Mochamad Iriawan.

Indonesia will play Thailand on 3 June 201, then Vietnam on 7 June 2021, and finally the UAE on 11 June 2021.

The team leaves for the UAE on 17 May 2021.

INDONESIAN NATIONAL TEAM

Nadeo Argawinata, Bali United M Adi Satryo, PS Sleman Aqil Savik, Persib Bandung Andy Setyo, Tira Persikabo Rachmat Irianto, Persebaya Surabaya Rizki Ridho, Persebaya Surabaya Ryuji Utomo, Penang FC Nurhidayat Haji, PSM Makassar Elkan Baggot, Kings Lynn Town Firza Andik, Tira Persikabo Pratama Arhan, PSIS Semarang Rifad Marasabessy, Borneo FC Asnawi Mangkualam, Ansan Greeners Koko Ari, Persebaya Surabaya Evan Dimas, Bhayangkara FC Ady Setiawan, Persebaya Surabaya Kadek Agung, Bali United Syahrian Abimanyu, Newcastle Jets Genta Alfaredo, Semen Padang Witan Sulaeman, FC Radnik Surdulica Adam Alis, Bhayangkara FC Egy Maulana, Lechia Gdansk Yakob Sayuri, PSM Makassar Osvaldo Haay, Persija Jakarta Kushedya Yudo, Arema FC M Rafli, Arema FC Saddam Emiruddin, PS Sleman Braif Fatari, Persija Jakarta

#AFF

#PSSI

