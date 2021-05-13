Indonesian head coach Shin Tae-yong believes that there’s still time to restore the players’ fitness – given that their current level is not at what it should be.

He admitted that during the training camp in Jakarta, all the players could not show their best ability because for the majority of them it was the Muslim fasting month of Ramadhan.

“There’s still time to restore the players’ level of fitness. Later in Dubai, when they are no longer fasting, their physical ability will improve. More importantly, these players showed at the training camp in Jakarta, their willingness to hard work. That’s important,” said Tae-yong.

Tae-yong has finally announced the 28 players who will travel to the United Arab Emirates for the remaining matches in Group G of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The team will also be playing two friendlies prior – against Afghanistan (25 May 2021) and Oman (29 May 2021).

“These players were selected by coach Tae-yong. Not that what was left behind in Indonesia is not good. But this is once again purely his choice and he only needs 28 players. He can’t possibly bring everyone there,” added PSSI President Mochamad Iriawan.

Indonesia will play Thailand on 3 June 201, then Vietnam on 7 June 2021, and finally the UAE on 11 June 2021.

The team leaves for the UAE on 17 May 2021.

 

INDONESIAN NATIONAL TEAM 

  1. Nadeo Argawinata, Bali United
  2. M Adi Satryo, PS Sleman
  3. Aqil Savik, Persib Bandung
  4. Andy Setyo, Tira Persikabo
  5. Rachmat Irianto, Persebaya Surabaya
  6. Rizki Ridho, Persebaya Surabaya
  7. Ryuji Utomo, Penang FC
  8. Nurhidayat Haji, PSM Makassar
  9. Elkan Baggot, Kings Lynn Town
  10. Firza Andik, Tira Persikabo
  11. Pratama Arhan, PSIS Semarang
  12. Rifad Marasabessy, Borneo FC
  13. Asnawi Mangkualam, Ansan Greeners
  14. Koko Ari, Persebaya Surabaya
  15. Evan Dimas, Bhayangkara FC
  16. Ady Setiawan, Persebaya Surabaya
  17. Kadek Agung, Bali United
  18. Syahrian Abimanyu, Newcastle Jets
  19. Genta Alfaredo, Semen Padang
  20. Witan Sulaeman, FC Radnik Surdulica
  21. Adam Alis, Bhayangkara FC
  22. Egy Maulana, Lechia Gdansk
  23. Yakob Sayuri, PSM Makassar
  24. Osvaldo Haay, Persija Jakarta
  25. Kushedya Yudo, Arema FC
  26. M Rafli, Arema FC
  27. Saddam Emiruddin, PS Sleman
  28. Braif Fatari, Persija Jakarta

