The Subway Socceroos’ 26-man squad for the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023™ has been revealed by head coach, Graham Arnold.

Australia have been drawn into Group B for the tournament and will face India, Syria and Uzbekistan with selected players to assemble in Abu Dhabi from 1 January for a tournament pre-camp.

The Subway Socceroos’ squad size was given a boost in the days leading up to its confirmation, following a decision by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to allow participating teams the choice to increase their squad size to 26 players for the tournament, as opposed to the traditional 23.

