Patrick Kluivert, the head coach of the Indonesia national team, has expressed his disappointment following their 6-0 loss to Japan in their final Group C qualifying third round for the FIFA World Cup 2026 match at the Suita City Stadium last night.

“I am disappointed with this result. But we need to learn from this defeat. This is a moment to learn as individuals, coaches, and the team as a whole,” said Kluivert.

“But we are ready for the next round, and who will we be up against later.”

Japan were on target through Daichi Kamada (15th and 45th+6), Takefusa Kubo (19th), Ryōya Morishita (55th), Shūto Machino (58th), and Mao Hosoya (80th).

The result saw Indonesia finish fourth in Group C, where they will now play in the fourth round qualifiers next.

#AFF

#PSSI

Like this: Like Loading...