In recent days, a series of initiatives have been initiated by key names in motorsport, who have generously donated to the fund established by the Emilia-Romagna Region in collaboration with the Regional Agency for Civil Protection.

The recent floods in Emilia-Romagna had a devastating impact, causing widespread flooding in cities like Bologna, Cesena, Forlì, Faenza, Ravenna, and Rimini. Lives were lost, and tens of thousands of people were displaced. The damages exceeded €7 billion, with numerous cities and towns affected, landslides occurring, and nearly half the annual average rainfall falling in just 36 hours.



Now, Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli” and Dorna WSBK Organization have come together to extend their support to the victims of the devastating floods in Emilia-Romagna. During the Pirelli Emilia-Romagna Round, a range of initiatives will be conducted with the aim of collecting funds for the affected communities.



One notable initiative is the tribute sticker, designed by the renowned Aldo Drudi, which will be prominently displayed on all WorldSBK teams and riders’ motorcycles. Additionally, the public attending and watching the event will be invited to contribute by making donations to the Emilia-Romagna Regional Civil Protection Agency. Every contribution, no matter how small, will make a difference in helping the affected communities recover and rebuild their lives.



“We thank Dorna and Misano World Circuit for all the initiatives they are implementing in support of Romagna,” stated Giammaria Manghi, Head of the Secretariat of the Presidency of the Emilia-Romagna Region. “The lands affected by this tragedy are a fundamental part of our region and also of the Motor Valley. I am certain that the motorcycle enthusiasts who will come to Misano to enjoy WorldSBK will not fail to show their support, which is vital to contribute to the recovery.”



Furthermore, WorldSBK teams and riders will generously donate signed memorabilia, which will be auctioned off shortly after the Emilia-Romagna Round. The auction will continue until mid-July, encompassing the Prometeon Italian Round to be held at Imola, an area within Emilia-Romagna that has been severely impacted by the recent floods. The proceeds from this auction will go directly towards providing support and assistance to those in need.

“Emilia-Romagna holds a special place in the hearts of the WorldSBK family, and in light of the recent floods, we stand united in our support,” comments Gregorio Lavilla, WorldSBK Executive Director. “Dorna WSBK Organization is proud to team up with the Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli”, as we rally together not only for this event but also to extend a helping hand to those affected. Through various initiatives, we aim to collect funds and offer support to the displaced people, underscoring our commitment to the community and the unity within the WorldSBK family.”

