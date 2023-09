Sydney FC have bolstered their attacking stocks before the transfer deadline with the signing of Brazilian attacker Fabio Gomes.

The 26-year-old joins the club on loan from Brazilian outfit Atletico Mineiro, after spells with Portuguese outfit Pacos de Ferreira, MLS side New York Red Bulls and Japanese club Albirex Niigata.

For more, please click on https://keepup.com.au/news/a-league-transfer-news-sydney-fc-fabio-gomes-signing-details-contract/

#AFF

#FootballAustralia

#ALeague

Like this: Like Loading...