The region’s leading professional triathletes are set to descend on Langkawi, Malaysia for the 2023 IRONMAN 70.3 Asia-Pacific Championship on Saturday 7 October 2023. Langkawi, a stunning tropical paradise known for its pristine beaches and lush landscapes, will become the epicentre of endurance sports in the Asia-Pacific region as it welcomes the return of IRONMAN Malaysia alongside the IRONMAN 70.3 Asia-Pacific Championship in Langkawi.

This event will mark a significant milestone for triathlon in the region as Malaysia plays host to the IRONMAN 70.3 Asia-Pacific Championship for the very first time with the support of Malaysia Convention & Exhibition Bureau (MyCEB).

The picturesque Langkawi Island, with its breathtaking vistas and challenging terrain, will provide the perfect backdrop for the event. After a hiatus of several years, Langkawi will once again welcome professional athletes, marking their return to Malaysian shores since 2019.

The event has already garnered interest from athletes, with more than 1,200 triathletes already committed, representing a wide spectrum of global talent and enthusiasts eager to take on the challenge.

Professional athletes will go head-to-head for a prize purse of USD $75,000, with some of the top triathletes from across the region to take on the 1.9km swim, 90km ride and 21.1km run.

Additionally, the event will provide athletes with the opportunity to secure their spot in the 2024 VinFast IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship, which will be held in Taupō, New Zealand. A total of 40 age-group qualifying slots will be up for grabs, adding another layer of excitement to the competition as athletes vie for a chance to represent their country on the world stage.

Jeff Edwards, Managing Director of Asia for The IRONMAN Group, said, “Langkawi has always been a favourite among athletes due to its scenic beauty and challenging course. We are thrilled to be back, and with the inclusion of the IRONMAN 70.3 Asia-Pacific Championship, it’s going to be a truly remarkable event, and we can’t wait to welcome athletes, both professional and amateur, to this stunning location.”

CG Lim, Regional Director of Asia for The IRONMAN Group, added, “Hosting the IRONMAN 70.3 Asia-Pacific Championship for the first time in Malaysia is a testament to the country’s commitment to promoting the sport of triathlon. This event will not only showcase the incredible talent of the triathlon community but also highlight the exceptional natural beauty of Langkawi Island. We’re grateful to the local authorities and communities for their support in making this event possible.”

“MyCEB, representing the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture (MOTAC), is delighted to announce our inaugural support for this year’s prestigious IRONMAN 70.3 Asia-Pacific Championship. Since its inception in 1978, this iconic world championship triathlon event, organised by the esteemed IRONMAN Group with over 230 events spanning 57 countries, has chosen Malaysia, particularly the beautiful island of Langkawi, as its host for the seventh time. This enduring partnership stands as a proud testament to Malaysia’s allure as an ideal destination for extreme sports, which has also brought about positive transformations within the island and its vibrant community. In line with this, MyCEB anticipates the warm welcome of 4,760 local and international attendees, contributing a substantial RM15 million to the Malaysia’s International Sporting Events Industry,” said Mr. Zain Azrai Rashid, Acting Chief Executive Officer of MyCEB.

The event is set to begin at Pantai Kok where triathletes are released via a rolling swim start to complete the 3.8km swim leg for IRONMAN Malaysia competitors or 1.9km swim leg for IRONMAN 70.3 Langkawi, with a short dash to the first transition near the Danna Langkawi luxury resort.

The bike course heads out of Pantai Kok towards Jalan Teluk Yu around the rolling hills of Datai towards the southern part of the island and the fringes of Kuah town.

The second transition is in a unique air-conditioned indoor venue, the newly renovated Mahsuri International Exhibition Centre (MIEC) which marks the start of the final leg of the race. The run course showcases the best Malaysia has to offer as athletes pass through the scenic route of the Langkawi International Airport, towards the finish line at the stunning Cenang beach.

The Pelangi Beach Resort & Spa will serve as the final destination where the triathletes will cross the coveted IRONMAN finisher arch after a day-long, non-stop excursion.

20 qualifying slots will be available for the 2024 VinFast IRONMAN World Championships in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii for the male athletes, and 50 qualifying slots for Nice, France for the female athletes.

Langkawi Island, known for its vibrant culture and stunning landscapes, is set to offer participants and their families an unforgettable experience. Beyond the race, visitors can explore the island’s rich heritage, indulge in its delicious cuisine, and bask in its warm hospitality. From the pristine beaches to the lush rainforests and iconic landmarks, Langkawi has something for everyone.

As the anticipation builds for IRONMAN Malaysia and the IRONMAN 70.3 Asia-Pacific Championship Langkawi, athletes, are encouraged to secure their spots and register for the event.

Entries for the IRONMAN 70.3 Asia-Pacific Championship Langkawi and IRONMAN Malaysia are still available on www.ironman.com/im703-langkawi and https://www.ironman.com/im-malaysia respectively.

