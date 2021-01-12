The Malaysian camp made a positive start to 2021 when men’s doubles Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Mohd Rumsani drew a surprise in the first day of the Yonex Thailand Open.

The 28th-ranked pair overcame the 25th world doubles from South Korea Ko Sung Hyun-Shin Baek Chol in a three-set, 21-16, 19-21, 21-11 match that lasted an hour.

In another men’s doubles action, veterans Goh V Shem-Tan Wee Kiong also advanced to the next round after winning over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik straight set 21-7, 21-19.

However, thoughts of another surprise in the mixed doubles fell short when Hoo Pang Ron-Cheah Yee See succumbed at the hands of host Thailand.

The top seed pair of Dechapol Puavaranukroh-Sapsiree Taerattanachai fought back from a first set defeat to see out Pang Ron -Yee See 18-21, 21-16, 21-15.

However, Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jamie, redeemed that disappointment when they advanced to the second round after securing victory over French couple Ronan Labar-Anne Tran in three-set 21-16, 14-21,12 -21.21-17.

Meanwhile, S Kisona advanced to the second round of the women’s singles without having to lift a finger after her opponent Saina Nehwal of India failed to take part in the competition after being found positive in the third COVID-19 test that was conducted.

