Shin Tae-yong, the head coach of the Indonesian national team, has called up 26 players for the centralized training camp in preparation for the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 next month.

The team will start training in Jakarta on Monday before leaving for Turkey three days later.

“The team will train in Jakarta first before leaving for Turkey next week, as part of the team’s preparation for the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 in December,” said Mochamad Iriawan, President of the FA of Indonesia (PSSI).

The team is a blend of experienced players like Evan Dimas, and Ryuji Utomo alongside the youngsters Alfeandra Dewangga and Witan Sulaeman.

In Turkey, the team has been confirmed to play Afghanistan (on 16 November) and Myanmar (25 November).

“Players must fight hard, be disciplined, and focus for the Indonesian national team as they prepare for the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020,” added Mochamad.

INDONESIA NATIONAL TRAINING SQUAD

GOALKEEPERS

M. Riyandi, Barito Putera Syahrul Fadillah, Tira Persikabo

DEFENDERS

Fachrudin Aryanto, Madura United Victor Igbonefo, Persib Ryuji Utomo, Penang FC Alfeandra Dewangga, PSIS Elkan Baggott, Ipswich Town Pratama Arhan, PSIS Edo Febriansyah, Persita Vava Mario, Persik Kediri Asnawi Mangkualam, Ansan Greeners

MIDFIELDERS

Evan Dimas, Bhayangkara FC Kadek Agung, Bali United Rachmat Irianto, Persebaya Ahmad Agung, Persik Kediri Ricky Kambuaya, Persebaya Syahrian Abimanyu, Johor Darul Tazim Irfan Jaya, PSS Sleman Ramai Rumakiek, Persipura Witan Sulaeman, Lechia Gdanks Egy Maulana Vikri, FK Senica Yabes Roni, Bali United

STRIKERS

Kushedya Hari Yudo, Arema FC Dedik Setiawan, Arema FC Hanis Saghara, Tira Persikabo Ezra Walian, Persib

