Shin Tae-yong, the head coach of the Indonesian national team, has called up 26 players for the centralized training camp in preparation for the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 next month.
The team will start training in Jakarta on Monday before leaving for Turkey three days later.
“The team will train in Jakarta first before leaving for Turkey next week, as part of the team’s preparation for the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 in December,” said Mochamad Iriawan, President of the FA of Indonesia (PSSI).
The team is a blend of experienced players like Evan Dimas, and Ryuji Utomo alongside the youngsters Alfeandra Dewangga and Witan Sulaeman.
In Turkey, the team has been confirmed to play Afghanistan (on 16 November) and Myanmar (25 November).
“Players must fight hard, be disciplined, and focus for the Indonesian national team as they prepare for the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020,” added Mochamad.
INDONESIA NATIONAL TRAINING SQUAD
GOALKEEPERS
- M. Riyandi, Barito Putera
- Syahrul Fadillah, Tira Persikabo
DEFENDERS
- Fachrudin Aryanto, Madura United
- Victor Igbonefo, Persib
- Ryuji Utomo, Penang FC
- Alfeandra Dewangga, PSIS
- Elkan Baggott, Ipswich Town
- Pratama Arhan, PSIS
- Edo Febriansyah, Persita
- Vava Mario, Persik Kediri
- Asnawi Mangkualam, Ansan Greeners
MIDFIELDERS
- Evan Dimas, Bhayangkara FC
- Kadek Agung, Bali United
- Rachmat Irianto, Persebaya
- Ahmad Agung, Persik Kediri
- Ricky Kambuaya, Persebaya
- Syahrian Abimanyu, Johor Darul Tazim
- Irfan Jaya, PSS Sleman
- Ramai Rumakiek, Persipura
- Witan Sulaeman, Lechia Gdanks
- Egy Maulana Vikri, FK Senica
- Yabes Roni, Bali United
STRIKERS
- Kushedya Hari Yudo, Arema FC
- Dedik Setiawan, Arema FC
- Hanis Saghara, Tira Persikabo
- Ezra Walian, Persib
