Earlier this week Red Bull Racing launched its debut range of Digital Collectibles, providing fans with the chance to own new and unique pieces of Team memorabilia.

Launching its Mexican themed collection on the eve of this week’s Grand Prix, the Team announced its first two limited-edition Digital Collectibles in Sergio Perez’s Mexican GP helmet design as well as the Mexican’s specially designed race suit worn in Wednesday’s Red Bull Show Run event.

But what good is a helmet and race suit without a Formula 1 car?

The Team’s most competitive car in a decade – the race winning and championship contending Red Bull Racing RB16B – is now available as a Digital Collectible for fans to own and enjoy.

In the hands of Sergio and Max Verstappen, the RB16B has brought home nine Grand Prix victories, 17 podium finishes and nine pole positions. The RB16B Digital Collectible will be minted responsibly on the energy-efficient Tezos blockchain, a third generation Proof of Stake blockchain.

Max and Checo’s 2021 race suits will also be dropping today for fans to exclusively own, with 5,000 units of each available via the Team’s chosen marketplace Sweet Digital Collectibles.

