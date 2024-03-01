The Vietnam Under-23 team will play two friendlies against Tajikistan U23 this month as they gear up for the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024.

The AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024 will be held from 15 April to 3 May 2024 in Qatar.

Centralised training will start on 12 March 2024 with about 30 players called up.

The Vietnam U23 team will play Tajikistan on 20 March 2024 with the second tie set for three days later.

For the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024, the Vietnam U23 team is in group D against Uzbekistan, Kuwait and Malaysia.

