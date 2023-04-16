Red-hot Kaya FC-Iloilo reclaimed their slim lead in the Philippines Football League brought to you by Qatar Airways after edging the Azkals Development Team, 3-2, last Saturday at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

A Jarvey Gayoso goal and a brace from top scorer Daizo Horikoshi, who now has 13 goals to his name, cemented Kaya’s return at the top of the standings at 45 points, holding a two-point advantage over second-placed Dynamic Herb Cebu ahead of their crunch tie next week.

“We didn’t expect the slow start today but at the end of the day, we won,” said Kaya head coach Yu Hoshide “Hopefully, next game starting kick-off, we will switch on,”

For more, please click on

#AFF

#PFF

#PFL

Like this: Like Loading...