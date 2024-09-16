Thanks to a perfectly executed race strategy and an excellent performance by the six drivers, the PEUGEOT 9X8 2024 secured 4th and 8th places at the 6 Hours of Fuji.

Starting from 14th position, the PEUGEOT 9X8 #93 finished 4th, just 3.525 seconds away from the podium. The #94 also gained ten places in the standings to finish 8th.

Loïc Duval (#94) and Jean-Eric Vergne (#93) gained eleven and six positions, respectively, in the first hour of the race.

After a tough race in Austin and a lack of pace in qualifying at the Fuji Speedway, Team Peugeot TotalEnergies managed to turn things around, bringing both PEUGEOT 9X8 2024 cars into the top ten and achieving their best result of the season in front of 65,800 fans.

Thanks to their experience, Loïc Duval (PEUGEOT 9X8 #94) and Jean-Eric Vergne (PEUGEOT 9X8 #93) managed to avoid the chaos on lap two to reach the top ten. Starting 18th on the grid, Loïc Duval gained eleven positions, and Jean-Eric Vergne climbed six spots in the first hour of the race.

In traffic, their second stint was more challenging. After two and three-quarter hours of intense efforts on a track heated to over 40°C, they handed over the PEUGEOT 9X8 to Paul di Resta and Nico Müller, who fought hard to maintain positions in the top 15.

With 90 minutes to go before the checkered flag, a final Safety Car bunched up the Hypercar field. The PEUGEOT 9X8 #94 and #93 were then in 11th and 13th positions, with Stoffel Vandoorne and Mikkel Jensen now at the wheel.

“We knew it would come down to the end of the race,” admitted Olivier Jansonnie, Technical Director of Peugeot Sport. “We had saved new tyres for the final stint, and it worked. It was a race full of twists, with many collisions, Full Course Yellows, and Safety Cars. We are happy with what we accomplished, even though we still lack a bit of pace. Maybe we didn’t have the most competitive car, but we made the most of it with our strategy. Some of our drivers had tough stints, having to push the tyres to their limits, but they delivered a great team result that I’m very proud of, at every level of the team. It’s been tough since Austin, and this race was difficult to prepare for, so this result rewards everyone’s commitment. I’m very pleased with this outcome.”

The #93 crossed the finish line in 4th place, just 3.525 seconds off the podium. The #94 finished 8th, only eight thousandths of a second behind 7th place. Both cars gained 10 positions each during the 6-hour race. This result provides a morale boost for Team Peugeot TotalEnergies before the final race of the season in Bahrain on November 2nd.

Jean-Marc Finot, Stellantis Motorsport Senior VP:

“Both PEUGEOT 9X8 cars finished the 6 Hours of Fuji, with the #93 finishing just off the podium. This marks significant progress compared to previous races and rewards the Team Peugeot TotalEnergies, who, considering their efforts and personal investment, truly deserved this result. We had a great tire strategy, which made the difference by saving fresh tyres for the end of the race. This result brings joy to Peugeot fans, which is our greatest reward. Today, our drivers had great fun driving both 9X8 cars, which performed flawlessly! However, it remains necessary to have more pace to aim for podiums, which remains our goal.”

Mikkel Jensen (PEUGEOT #93):

“It was a big fight on track, and I was pushing hard to stay on the lead lap. I had no idea what my position was! I overtook the Alpine, my tires were shot, but I kept going at the same pace. I’m super happy with this 4th place, it’s a great result for Team Peugeot TotalEnergies.”

Stoffel Vandoorne (PEUGEOT 9X8 #94):

“It was a complicated race, with many on-track incidents and numerous interruptions… Loïc had a great start, which put us on a good trajectory. Afterward, we were a bit unlucky with some of the Safety Cars, but overall, this 8th place remains a good result in this highly competitive championship. It’s been a great day for the team!”

