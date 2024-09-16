Meeting records from Olympic champions Faith Kipyegon, Beatrice Chebet and Mondo Duplantis were among the standout performances at the Wanda Diamond League Final – held in Brussels on Friday (13) and Saturday (14) – as the curtain came down on the sport’s premier one-day meeting circuit.Further meeting records from Italian shot putter Leonardo Fabbri and Australian discus thrower Matthew Denny contributed to the Allianz Memorial van Damme being the second-best Diamond League Final in history, ranking only behind last year’s edition.

All-time competition performance ranking – Diamond League Finals99,156 – 2023, Eugene97,032 – 2024, Brussels96,927 – 2022, Zurich96,763 – 2021, Zurich96,001 – 2019, Zurich

Including indoor, U20, road, and relay marks, there have been 34 world records in total set throughout 2024 so far, 12 of which have already been ratified. Seven of those world records were set at Diamond League meetings.

Individual senior world records set in outdoor track and field disciplines in 2024Men’s discus: 74.35m Mykolas Alekna (LTU) Ramona, 14 Apr 24Men’s pole vault: 6.24m Armand Duplantis (SWE) Xiamen, 20 Apr 24Women’s 10,000m: 28:54.14 Beatrice Chebet (KEN) Eugene, 25 May 24*Women’s 400m hurdles: 50.65 Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (USA) Eugene, 30 Jun 24Women’s high jump: 2.10m Yaroslava Mahuchikh (UKR) Paris, 7 July 2024*Women’s 1500m: 3:49.04 Faith Kipyegon (KEN) Paris, 7 Jul 2024Women’s 2000m: 5:19.70 Jessica Hull (AUS) Monaco, 12 July 2024*Men’s pole vault: 6.25m Mondo Duplantis (SWE) Paris, 5 Aug 24*Women’s 400m hurdles: 50.37 Sydney McLaughlin (USA) Paris, 8 Aug 24*Men’s 3000m: 7:17.55 Jakob Ingebrigtsen (NOR) Chorzow, 26 Aug 24*Men’s pole vault: 6.26m Mondo Duplantis (SWE) Chorzow, 26 Aug 24*

*pending ratification

Unlike previous seasons, no World Championships wildcards were on offer in this year’s Diamond League. Instead, wildcards for the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25 will be awarded to the winners of the 2025 Diamond League as the series will conclude before the global showpiece, which will take place in the Japanese capital on 13-21 September.

With the outdoor track and field season now winding down for 2024, the sport’s attention now shifts to road running and cross country in the coming months. International track and field action will return in the new year with the first global event being the World Athletics Indoor Championships Nanjing 25, from 21-23 March.

