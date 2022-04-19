The organizers of La Vuelta have chosen the teams that will take part in the 77th edition of the Spanish Grand Tour.

La Vuelta 22 will start on Friday the 19th of August and finish on Sunday the 11th of September, from Utrecht (the Netherlands) to Madrid, World Capital of Sports 2022.

In accordance with UCI rules, the following 18 UCI WorldTeams are automatically invited to the race:

AG2R Citroën Team (FRA)

Astana Qazaqstan Team (KAZ)

Bahrain Victorious (BHR)

Bora – Hansgrohe (GER)

Cofidis (FRA)

EF Education – Easypost (USA)

Groupama – FDJ (FRA)

Ineos Grenadiers (GBR)

Intermarché – Wanty – Gobert Matériaux (BEL)

Israel Premier Tech (ISR)

Jumbo-Visma (NED)

Lotto Soudal (BEL)

Movistar Team (ESP)

Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team (BEL)

Team BikeExchange – Jayco (AUS)

Team DSM (NED)

Trek – Segafredo (USA)

UAE Team Emirates (UAE)

Furthermore, Alpecin-Fenix (BEL) and Arkéa-Samsic (FRA), leaders in the 2021 classification of UCI ProTeams will take part by right in La Vuelta 22.

In addition to these 20 teams, and following the request made by the organizers of La Vuelta to increase the number of teams, which was supported by the Professional Cycling Council, the UCI Management Committee has granted a derogation to article 2.2.002 of the UCI Regulations, allowing the maximum of number of riders to increase to 184. Therefore, the organizers have awarded the following wildcards:

Euskaltel – Euskadi (ESP)

(ESP) Equipo Kern Pharma (ESP)

(ESP) Burgos – BH (ESP)

This derogation is only applicable for 2022 and under no circumstances will it be possible to make this request for 2023. – www.lavuelta.es

Like this: Like Loading...