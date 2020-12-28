Thai striker Teerasil Dangda has hooked up with Diogo Luis Santo at Thai League 1 side BG Pathum United.

The 32-year-old made the move back to Thailand following a not so impressive season with Japanese side Shimizu S-Pulse.

On the other hand, Brazilian Diogo joined BG Pathum recently from Malaysian side Johor Darul Ta’zim.

“I’m delighted to join BG whose target is to win trophies. They show their ambition by signing good players and I’m happy to be part of the team,” Teerasil said.

“I hope it won’t take too long for me to settle in the new team. My goal is to help make them a better team and take them to glory.”

Like this: Like Loading...