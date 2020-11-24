Terminators continue to dominate the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) Mixed Team Championship after beating Transformers 8-3 on the second day of the meet for their second consecutive victory.

However, this time round there was a slight change to Terminators’ tactical play where team captain and national No. 1 Lee Zii Jia was fielded in two matches.

The 22-year-old started the day teaming up with Lai Pei Jing in the Mixed Doubles against youngsters Yap Roy King-Peck Yen Wei where they clearly had little issue to win 15-10, 15-9 to give Terminators their first point of the match.

“We are used to training together, so I am quite familiar with him (Zii Jia) and have no communication issues while on court,” said Pei Jing.

“It all depends on how we lead. We can learn how to win points and matches even with different partners.”

Youngster Leong Jun Hao was quick with the equalizer for Transformers after beating Wyman Goh in straight set 15-11, 15-4 before Chow Mei Kuan-Pearly Tan then put Terminators 2-1 in front after beating Vivian Hoo-Yap Ling 15-13, 15-7 in the Mixed Doubles event.

Transformers would once again equalized for the second time through the Men’s Doubles pair of Chang Yee Jun-Nur Izzuddin who overcame Goh Sze Fei-Low Hang Yee 14-15, 15-12, 11-9.

Women’s Singles Lee Ying Ying then secured the third point for Terminators after winning over K. Letshaana 15-8, 15-13 before Mixed Doubles pair Muhd ​​Haikal Nazri-Low Yeen Yuan extended the lead to 4-2 after beating Wan Muhd ​​Arif Wan Junaidi-Cheng Su Hui in straight set 15-8, 15-9.

S. Kisona narrowed the gap to 3-4 for Transformers after beating Siti Nurshuhaini Azman 15-9, 15-8.

But Terminators would shut down any remnants of a fightback from the Tan Kian Meng led-Transformers when they hauled in the last four points of the match for the overall win.

Lee Shun Yang contributed the fifth point after beating Juston Hoh (15-13, 13-15, 11-5) in the Men’s Singles to be followed by the Women’s Trio of Chow Mei Kuan, Lai Pei Jing and Pearly Tan who won over Peck Yen Wei, Vivian Hoo and Yap Ling in straight set 15-14, 15-7.

Zii Jia once again excelled for the point for Terminators – this time in the Men’s Singles after beating Aidil Sholeh 15-4, 15-6.

The Men’s Trio of Chen Tan Jie, Goh Sze Fei and Low Han Yee then ended the second day competition for Terminators on the right note after winning over Chang Yee Jun, Leong Jun Hao and Nur Izzuddin 15-9, 12-15, 11-5.

“We will be at our best again tomorrow because we have not won (this tournament) yet and where we need to consider the results from the other teams as well,” added Pei Jing afterwards.

Terminators remained at the top of the table with two points and where they will take on Avengers led by Soh Wooi Yik in the final round robin match tomorrow.

In the meantime, Avengers failed to record their second win from two matches played when they fell to a 6-5 loss Dominators.

Goh Jin Wei had given Avengers the first point from the Women’s Singles after beating Soniia Cheah 15-12, 15-9.

“While this tournament can be considered as part of training matches, still we are playing really hard,” said Jin Wei.

“This competition is good as it gives me the opportunity to see how much progress I have made from the training sessions.”

Hoo Pang Ron-Shevon Lai equalized for Dominators after coming back from a first-set defeat to overcome Chia Wei Jie-Toh Ee Wei 10-15,15-6, 11- 7.

The Women’s Doubles then put Dominators ahead 2-1 after the pair of M. Thinaah-Yap Cheng Wen slide past Cheah Yee See-Lee Meng Yean 15-14, 15-7 before Aaron Chia-Ng Eng Cheong gave further point for Dominators to be 3-1 in front after beating Cheam June Wei-Soh Wooi Yik 15-9, 13-15, 8-11.

Lim Chong Kim continued to inject the right team spirit into the competition after winning over Shaqeem Eiman 15-12, 15-9 for the Aaron Chia led-Dominators to comfortably lead 4-1.

Eoon Qi Xuan closed the gap to 2-4 for Avengers after beating Tan Zhing Yi in straight set 15-13, 15-6 to be followed by another point from Beh Chun Meng-Valeree Siow Zi Xuan who overcame Goh Boon Zhe-Cheng Su Yin 15-12, 15-14 to put the score at 3-4.

Ng Tze Yong extended the lead for Dominators to 5-3 after defeating Ter Chun Long 15-9, 15-8 in the Men’s Singles.

But Jacky Kok Jing Hong and the trio of Cheah Yee See, Lee Meng Yean and Toh Ee Wei would turn the heat up at the Malaysian Badminton Academy when they overcame their respective opponents to put the score on level at 5-5.

However, Aaron Chia, Lwi Sheng Hao and Ng Eng Cheong would have the final say when they confirmed the 6-5 victory for Dominators over Avengers after defeating Goh Soon Huat, Soh Wooi Yik and Tee Kai Wun 15-5, 15-11 in the Men’s Trio.

After two days of competition, Dominators and Avengers are in second and third place respectively with one point each.

RESULTS

TERMINATORS – TRANSFORMERS (8-3)

XD1 Lee Zii Jia-Lai Pei Jing vs Yap Roy King-Peck Yen Wei (15-10, 15-9) 1-0

MS1 Wyman Goh – Leong Jun Hao (11-15, 4-15) 0-1

WD Chow Mei Kuan-Pearly Tan vs Vivian Hoo-Yap Ling (15-13, 15-7) 1-0

MD Goh Sze Fei-Low Hang Yee vs Chang Yee Jun-Nur Izzuddin (15-14, 12-15, 9-11) 0-1

WS2 Lee Ying Ying – K. Letshaana (15-8, 15-13) 1-0

XD2 Muhd Haikal Nazri-Low Yeen Yuan vs Wan Muhd Arif Wan Junaidi-Cheng Su Hui (15-8, 15-9) 1-0

WS1 Siti Nurshuhaini Azman – S. Kisona (9-15, 8-15) 0-1

MS3 Lee Shun Yang – Justin Hoh Shou Wei (15-13, 13-15, 11-5) 1-0

S2 Chow Mei Kuan+Lai Pei Jing+Pearly Tan vs Peck Yen Wei+Vivian Hoo+Yap Ling (15-14, 15-7) 1-0

MS2 Lee Zii Jia – Aidil Sholeh (15-4, 15-6) 1-0

S1 Chen Tan Jie+Goh Sze Fei+Low Han Yee vs Chang Yee Jun+Leong Jun Hao+Nur Izzuddin (15-9, 12-15, 11-5) 1-0

AVENGERS – DOMINATORS (5-6)

WS1 Goh Jin Wei – Soniia Cheah (15-12, 15-9) 1-0

XD1 Chia Weijie-Toh Ee Wei vs Hoo Pang Ron-Shevon Lai (15-10, 6-15, 7-11) 0-1

WD Cheah Yee See-Lee Meng Yean vs M. Thinaah-Yap Cheng Wen (14-15, 7-15) 0-1

MD Cheam June Wei-Soh Wooi Yik vs Aaron Chia-Ng Eng Cheong (15-9, 13-15, 8-11) 0-1

MS2 Shaqeem Eiman – Lim Chong King (12-15, 9-15) 0-1

WS2 Eoon Qi Xuan – Tan Zhing Yi (15-13, 15-6) 1-0

XD2 Rayner Beh Chun Meng-Valeree Siow Zi Xuan vs Goh Boon Zhe-Cheng Su Yin (15-12, 15-14) 1-0

MS1 Ter Chun Long – Ng Tze Yong (9-15, 8-15) 0-1

MS3 Jacky Kok Jing Hong – Ong Ken Yon (11-15, 15-7, 11-9) 1-0

S2 Cheah Yee See+LEE Meng Yean+Toh Ee Wei – Shevon Lai+Soniia Cheah+Teoh Mei Xing (15-12, 15-14) 1-0

S1 Goh Soon Huat+Soh Wooi Yik+Tee Kai Wun – Aaron Chia+Lwi Sheng Hao+Ng Eng Cheong (5-15, 11-15) 0-1

