Thai Son Nam Ho Chi Minh City have been crowned champions of the HDBank National Futsal Championship 2024.It was Thai Son Nam’s 12th championship title.Thai Son Bac were the runners-up team this year. HDBANK NATIONAL FUTSAL CHAMPIONSHIP 2024ROLL OF HONOURCHAMPIONS: Thai Son Nam Ho Chi Minh CityRUNNERS-UP: Thai Son BacTHIRD: Sahako FCMOST STYLISH TEAM: Thai Son Nam Ho Chi Minh CityBEST PLAYER OF THE TOURNAMENT: Nguyen Manh Dung (Thai Son Nam Ho Chi Minh CityTOP STRIKER: Nguyen Thinh Phat (Thai Son Nam Ho Chi Minh City, 16 goals)BEST GOALKEEPER OF THE TOURNAMENT: Ho Van Y (Thai Son Nam Ho Chi Minh City) #AFF

Like this: Like Loading...