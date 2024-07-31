Garda Delivers World-Class Racing in a World-Class Venue.Thirteen M32s from five countries assembled for the European Championship. After a 15-race series, “Rated X” took the win; however, the rest of the fleet is close on Jake Julian’s heels, with only a few points separating the rest of the podium. It was clear that several teams have the capacity to win races and challenge for the title. Lake Garda behaved as expected.
All 15 races were completed as scheduled in the warm southerly Ora of 15-20 knots. The words of Pursuit skipper and class President Bill Ruh, “We are never tired of being here, the racing is fantastic,” were echoed among the teams. Second-place team Dingbat’s skipper Bobby Julien concluded with, “Just an epic, epic, epic three days at this incredible venue… we are looking forward to the Worlds.” The third-place team, Chinaone.Ningbo, not only secured the bronze medal but also walked away with the European Series trophy as the Championship was the final event of the series.
M32 European Championship 2024
CREW LIST AND FINAL RESULTS
1. Rated X USA #69
Jake Julien USA
Keith Swinton AUS
Rhys Mara AUS
Julius Hallström SWE
Marshall McCan
2. Dingbat USA #70
Bobby Julian USA
Tom Burton AUS
Ed Powys GBR
Will Tiller NZL
Nicolas Heintz FRA
3. Chinaone.Ningbo China #57
Paul Campbell James GBR
Joan Cardona ESP
James Wierzbowski AUS
Garth Ellingham NZL
Leo Liu CHN
4. Surge USA #63
Ryan McKillen USA
Taylor Canfield USA
Sam Loughborough USA
Ted Hackney USA
Luke Payne AUS
5. Youngblood USA #71
Miles Julien, USA
Carlos Robles ESP
Bernardo Freitas POR
Dan Morris USA
Moritz Spitzhauer AUT
6. Pursuit USA #65
William Ruh USA
Charlie Smythe USA
Rome Kirby USA
Chris Steel NZL
Cooper Dressler USA
7. Cape Crow Vikings Sweden #77
Hakan Svensson SWE
Tony Lundberg SWE
Samuel Gilmour AUS
Alex Munkby SWE
Jakob Wilson SWE