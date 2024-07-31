Garda Delivers World-Class Racing in a World-Class Venue.Thirteen M32s from five countries assembled for the European Championship. After a 15-race series, “Rated X” took the win; however, the rest of the fleet is close on Jake Julian’s heels, with only a few points separating the rest of the podium. It was clear that several teams have the capacity to win races and challenge for the title. Lake Garda behaved as expected.

All 15 races were completed as scheduled in the warm southerly Ora of 15-20 knots. The words of Pursuit skipper and class President Bill Ruh, “We are never tired of being here, the racing is fantastic,” were echoed among the teams. Second-place team Dingbat’s skipper Bobby Julien concluded with, “Just an epic, epic, epic three days at this incredible venue… we are looking forward to the Worlds.” The third-place team, Chinaone.Ningbo, not only secured the bronze medal but also walked away with the European Series trophy as the Championship was the final event of the series.

M32 European Championship 2024

CREW LIST AND FINAL RESULTS

1. Rated X USA #69

Jake Julien USA

Keith Swinton AUS

Rhys Mara AUS

Julius Hallström SWE

Marshall McCan

2. Dingbat USA #70

Bobby Julian USA

Tom Burton AUS

Ed Powys GBR

Will Tiller NZL

Nicolas Heintz FRA

3. Chinaone.Ningbo China #57

Paul Campbell James GBR

Joan Cardona ESP

James Wierzbowski AUS

Garth Ellingham NZL

Leo Liu CHN

4. Surge USA #63

Ryan McKillen USA

Taylor Canfield USA

Sam Loughborough USA

Ted Hackney USA

Luke Payne AUS

5. Youngblood USA #71

Miles Julien, USA

Carlos Robles ESP

Bernardo Freitas POR

Dan Morris USA

Moritz Spitzhauer AUT

6. Pursuit USA #65

William Ruh USA

Charlie Smythe USA

Rome Kirby USA

Chris Steel NZL

Cooper Dressler USA

7. Cape Crow Vikings Sweden #77

Hakan Svensson SWE

Tony Lundberg SWE

Samuel Gilmour AUS

Alex Munkby SWE

Jakob Wilson SWE

Like this: Like Loading...