Thai Son Nam beat defending champions Savinest Sanatech Khanh Hoa 5-4 on penalties to lift the HDBank National Futsal Championship crown.

In the match that was played in Dak Lak Province, both teams were held 3-3 at the end of regulation with Khanh Hoa finding the back of the net through Dình Hung, Khac Chí and Trọng Luan.

Thai Son Nam were on target off Anh Duy, Minh Trí and Thịnh Phat.

In the penalty shootout, Trọng Luan of Khanh Hoa missed from the spot to hand the title to Thai Son Nam and the VND200 million (USD 8,600) prize money.

