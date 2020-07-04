Four-time champions Thai Son Nam FC are in firm control of Vietnam Futsal League 2020 when they thrashed Cao Bang 9-0 at the Nha Trang University Arena in Khanh Hoa Province.

The win allowed Thai Son Nam the chance to stay top of the league standings with 20 points – four-points ahead of second-placed Sahako FC.

But Thai Son Nam had played eight matches, a game more than Sahako as Cao Bang stayed ninth in the ten-team league.

Against Cao Bang, Nguyen Thịnh Phat found the back of the net four times with goals in the 7th, 9th, 13th and 27th minute.

The other goals were scored by Nguyen Minh Tri (21st and 28th minute), Tran Van Quy (12th), Dang Phi Tien (20th) and Vu Xuan Du (33rd).

In the meantime, Kardiachain Saigon had two first-half goals to thank for their close 2-1 win over struggling Quang Nam.

Nguyen Hong Kong and Phạm Nhu Nhat were on target in the 11th and 15th minute respectively as Quang Nam pulled a late goal through Nguyen Van Co Phat Con a minute to the end.

CURRENT STANDINGS of Vietnam Futsal League 2020

