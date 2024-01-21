Thailand boosted their hopes of advancing to the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023™ knockout stage after battling to a goalless draw with Oman in their Group F tie.

The result took Thailand to four points with three-time champions Saudi Arabia their final group stage opponents while the draw means Oman’s hopes hang in the balance with the West Asian side to play Kyrgyz Republic in their concluding tie.

