Nick Cassidy and Jean-Éric Vergne finish sixth and seventh respectively in the 17th and final round of Season 12 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

Citroën Racing Formula E Team concludes its first season fifth in the Teams’ Championship.

The season also ends with a podium finish in the Manufacturers’ World Championship.

Citroën Racing congratulates DS Performance on its victory in the final race.

Citroën Racing Formula E Team’s first season in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship came to an end in London on Sunday with a strong double points finish. At the end of a particularly tactical final battle around the unique ExCeL London Circuit, Nick Cassidy and Jean-Éric Vergne crossed the finish line in sixth and seventh positions respectively.

After a difficult opening race on Saturday, the team approached the final day determined to end the season on a positive note. From Free Practice 3 onwards, the progress made with the set-up was evident, with a more consistent car and both drivers satisfied with its behavior despite a session interrupted by a red flag.

In qualifying, Nick Cassidy confirmed this potential by progressing to the Duels after finishing third in his group. Facing Pascal Wehrlein in the quarter-finals, slight contact with the wall brought his qualifying run to an end, leaving the New Zealander seventh on the starting grid. Jean-Éric Vergne, meanwhile, missed out on the Duels and started the race from 12th position.

A STRONG COMEBACK TO CONCLUDE THE SEASON

From the opening laps, both Citroën Racing drivers began making progress through the field. Nick Cassidy quickly gained a position, while Jean-Éric Vergne started working his way forward from 12th. In a tightly packed field, both drivers focused on efficiently managing their energy to preserve enough resources to attack during the second half of the race.

Attack Mode management then became one of the key elements of the race. After missing his first activation attempt, Cassidy eventually activated his opening two minutes on Lap 16, while Vergne waited until Lap 19 to use his first four-minute activation.

As the pace increased, both Citroën Racing drivers managed to break free from the dense midfield. With strong pace and effective energy management, Cassidy and Vergne gradually climbed to sixth and seventh positions.

With six minutes of Attack Mode still available, Cassidy waited until the closing laps to make use of the additional power. At the end of the 35 laps, Nick Cassidy crossed the finish line in sixth position, immediately followed by Jean-Éric Vergne in seventh, securing an important double points finish for Citroën Racing Formula E Team to conclude the season.

Thanks to the points scored in this final round, Citroën Racing Formula E Team concludes its first season fifth in the Teams’ Championship. The campaign also ends with third place in the Manufacturers’ World Championship for Stellantis.

This final race also closes an important chapter in Formula E history, marking the end of the GEN3 Evo era. It also represents DS Performance’s final appearance in the championship after more than a decade of competition.

A decade marked by numerous titles and achievements, leaving a legacy that will endure within the series for years to come. Citroën Racing would therefore like to congratulate DS Performance not only on its victory in this final round in London, but also on its final chapter in Formula E.

For Citroën Racing Formula E Team, attention now turns to Season 13 and the arrival of GEN4, which is set to usher in a new era for the championship.

Beth Paretta, MSG Managing Director: “It’s a great way to finish our first season with Citroën Racing. Nick and Jean-Éric delivered a strong race, and having both cars finish inside the Top 7 is a real reward for the hard work of the entire team. We also end the season in the Top 3 of the Manufacturers’ Championship, which is a great way to round off this first year. This season has taught us a lot, through both the highs and the more difficult moments, and particularly in the second half of the year, we showed what this team is capable of. I’m incredibly proud of the work everyone has put in, and we’re now looking forward to opening this new chapter with GEN4.”

Nick Cassidy, Citroën Racing Formula E Team driver: “P6 and P7 is a strong way for the team to finish here in London. It was an exciting race and, even though I made things more difficult for myself by missing the Attack Mode activation twice, we still managed to come back and finish P6. The car was really good today and the team did a great job. It’s been a pleasure to race with Citroën this season. We’ve had some really big highs and, as competitors, we’ll always want more, but I think we’re building something really positive for the future. I’m looking forward to coming back even stronger next season.”

Jean-Éric Vergne, Citroën Racing Formula E Team driver: “Yesterday, we were quite unlucky with the timing of the Full Course Yellow, when I felt we were on course to fight for a Top 5. Today, starting from P12 and finishing P7 is a strong result, especially with Nick finishing P6, so we scored some good points for the team. Overall, there have been a lot of positives this season. We’re not where we ultimately wanted to be, but we’ve done a great job together and there are a lot of very talented people in this team. Now we’re looking forward to next season, working hard and coming back stronger.”

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