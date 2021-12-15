The FA of Thailand (FAT) have expressed interest in hosting the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup in 2023.

FIFA stated that there are ‘high level of interest from member associations’ with bids to be formally submitted to the world football governing body by 30 January 2022.

Other than the FAT, the other interested parties are –

Colombian Football Association

Bahrain Football Association

United Arab Emirates Football Association

Seychelles Football Federation

The five member associations represent three confederations, which confirms that the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup, first played in Rio de Janeiro in 2005, has now reached even greater heights.

This follows nearly three months on from the thrilling end of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Russia 2021™.

The FIFA Council is expected to appoint the host of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2023 in 2022.

#AFF

#FAT

#FIFA

#EmergingStrongerTogether

Like this: Like Loading...