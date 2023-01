Thailand women’s national team forward Miranda Nild has announced her retirement from professional football.

The 25-year-old – also known as a Suchawadee Nildhamrong – called time on her career having played 20 international matches for the Thailand national team as well as club football in America and Europe.

