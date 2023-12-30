Thailand’s Thammasat Stallions won the Ho Chi Minh City Futsal Open 2023-15th LS Cup after beating Sahako FC from Vietnam in the final last night.

Sahako took advantage of Thammasat Stallions’s failure to make good on the early chances to take the lead in the eighth minute through Chu Van Tien before Fabricio snatched the equaliser with three minutes left of the first half.

But Sahako would head into the break on a 2-1 advantage when Ngo Ngoc Son fired in a shot that hit the post before going into goal.

Tactical changes into the second half saw Thammasat Stallions getting into confident mode as Fabricio grabbed the 25th minute equaliser before Henrique da Cunha or better known as Di Maria slotted home the winner ten minutes later.

#AFF

#VFF

Like this: Like Loading...