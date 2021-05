The AFC Cup returns on Friday with the launch of its 18th edition of the competition as the Central Zone gets underway in Kyrgyz Republic and Tajikistan respectively.

Ahead of the 2021 AFC Cup kick-off, we look back at the tournament’s history, reviewing every campaign and champion since 2004.

For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/competitions/afc-cup/latest/news/the-afc-cup-the-story-so-far

