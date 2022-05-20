Eye-catching futuristic prototype at the OMR Festival
Spectacular trip from the container port to the exhibition center
Hanseatic city hyped: Ekström/Bergkvist cause a stir for electric mobility
The futuristic Audi RS Q e-tron was one of the stars at the FUTURE MOVES New Mobility Summit as part of the OMR Festival in Hamburg on Tuesday. With a spectacular trip from the container port to the exhibition center, Swedish Audi driver Mattias Ekström and his co-driver Emil Bergkvist generated a lot of excitement in the run-up to the event.
|The OMR Festival is Europe’s largest event for digital marketing and technology, which is taking place again this year for the first time after a two-year break due to the pandemic. All of the hotel rooms in Hamburg are fully booked and the organizers expect around 70,000 visitors.
New to the program is a congress on the future of mobility – a perfect stage for the Audi RS Q e-tron with its futuristic technology and absolute eye-catching appearance in the conference hall.
Mattias Ekström and Emil Bergkvist did not miss the opportunity to arrive in the Audi RS Q e-tron at the exhibition’s entrance at the foot of Hamburg’s TV tower. This was preceded by a much-noticed trip through the Hanseatic city that began at the container port and took the Audi duo past many hotspots and attractions on route to the exhibition center. Constant companions: an Audi film crew and countless cell phones from amazed pedestrians, which were pulled out wherever the innovative desert rally prototype appeared.
“I call it the e-tron mobile moments,” said Mattias Ekström after the tour in Hamburg. “Our car is simply made for campaigns like this. It inspires people and shows that electric cars are not only useful, but also fascinating and lots of fun. Even though it was a very exhausting day for us, I wish that days like today happened more often.”
|Co-driver Emil Bergkvist was in Hamburg for the first time and was enthusiastic about the Hanseatic city: “I had already heard a lot about the city and what I saw fascinated me. It was an unusual way for a city tour, but I enjoyed it very much. Seeing the people’s faces when we suddenly appeared in our futuristic car was a lot of fun.”
Development engineer Arnau Niubó Bosch from Audi Sport accompanied the trip through Hamburg and patiently answered all of the congress visitors’ questions about the technology of the Audi RS Q e-tron at the FUTURE MOVES on Tuesday. The innovative electric drivetrain with a high-voltage battery and energy converter pushes the limits of what is possible. It made its debut at the Dakar Rally in January and impressed with four stage victories. In March, the rally car achieved its first overall victory at the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge. Audi Sport in Neuburg an der Donau is currently developing an updated version of the car for the 2023 Dakar Rally.