The OMR Festival is Europe’s largest event for digital marketing and technology, which is taking place again this year for the first time after a two-year break due to the pandemic. All of the hotel rooms in Hamburg are fully booked and the organizers expect around 70,000 visitors. New to the program is a congress on the future of mobility – a perfect stage for the Audi RS Q e-tron with its futuristic technology and absolute eye-catching appearance in the conference hall. Mattias Ekström and Emil Bergkvist did not miss the opportunity to arrive in the Audi RS Q e-tron at the exhibition’s entrance at the foot of Hamburg’s TV tower. This was preceded by a much-noticed trip through the Hanseatic city that began at the container port and took the Audi duo past many hotspots and attractions on route to the exhibition center. Constant companions: an Audi film crew and countless cell phones from amazed pedestrians, which were pulled out wherever the innovative desert rally prototype appeared. “I call it the e-tron mobile moments,” said Mattias Ekström after the tour in Hamburg. “Our car is simply made for campaigns like this. It inspires people and shows that electric cars are not only useful, but also fascinating and lots of fun. Even though it was a very exhausting day for us, I wish that days like today happened more often.”