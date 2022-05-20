Oracle Red Bull Racing’s journey towards becoming a fully independent Formula One constructor takes another step forward today with the announcement that Red Bull Powertrains is to partner with leading industrial assembly solutions provider Atlas Copco.

Created in 2021, Red Bull Powertrains is currently engaged in the completion of a state-of the-art facility within the Red Bull Technology Campus in Milton Keynes, UK, and today’s announcement confirms that Atlas Copco will play a central role in equipping the smart factory tasked with the design and manufacture of cutting-edge power units to meet future F1 regulations.

A world-leading provider of innovative, sustainable tooling and assembly solutions for manufacturers, Atlas Copco will provide Red Bull Powertrains with a range of tightening technologies designed to boost innovation, enhance productivity and increase quality within the assembly process.

Atlas Copco’s Tensor IxB series of assembly tools with built-in controllers will revolutionise production line operation, providing improved productivity and agility in the smart factory environment, while its Tools Talk 2 tool programming software will streamline the assembly line through simultaneous configuration of multiple power controllers and virtual tool stations from a single platform. Atlas Copco will also supply Red Bull Powertrains with ToolsNet8 data collection software and with the STR digital smart wrench which will be used to disassemble the engine after use.

Christian Horner, Oracle Red Bull Racing Team Principal and CEO, and CEO of Red Bull Powertrains said: “A little over a year ago we embarked on a remarkable journey – to become the first fully independent complete constructor on the current F1 grid, manufacturing both chassis and power unit. It is an enormous but hugely exciting undertaking and one that requires like-minded allies that share our vision for pushing the boundaries of technology, rapid innovation and smart production. Atlas Copco has great heritage in that regard and is right at the forefront of industry’s data-driven revolution. Our partnership with a world leader such as Atlas Copco will undoubtedly help us to make our journey faster, smarter and more efficient – all qualities that an F1 team prizes above all else.”

James McAllister, General Manager, Atlas Copco Tools and Industrial Assembly Solutions, said: “Both Atlas Copco and Red Bull Powertrains are at the forefront of innovation, sharing a desire to continuously push the boundaries of manufacturing excellence and sustainable production. Operating in an environment where nothing short of perfection is acceptable, Atlas Copco’s focus on delivering traceability, error-proofing and data-driven insight will give Red Bull Powertrains a competitive edge. We look forward to developing a mutually beneficial relationship with the team at Milton Keynes.”

