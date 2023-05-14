Narupon Kaenson, the head coach of the Thailand women’s national team, has accepted responsibility for the team’s defeat in the semifinals of the Women’s Football event at the SEA Games 2023.

Five-time winners Thailand were denied a place in the final this year when they conceded a 4-2 loss to Myanmar – this after they had taken a 2-0 lead early in the game.

“We had some positional problems in the second half. And when we lost the ball, we just could not recover in time,” said Narupon.

“I have to take full responsibility; it was my mistake when we failed to correct those certain issues. I accept the blame there.”

Following the loss, Thailand will now take on Cambodia in the fight for the bronze medal.

#AFF

#FAT

#2023SEAG

Like this: Like Loading...