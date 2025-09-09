The PEUGEOT 9X8 #94 driven by Duval/Jakobsen/Vandoorne finished 3rd at the Lone Star Le Mans, just ahead of the PEUGEOT 9X8 #93 driven by Jensen/Di Resta/Vergne.

The sixth round of the FIA World Endurance Championship took place in extreme conditions at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, USA.

Team Peugeot TotalEnergies achieved a historic result in the FIA WEC championship.

The 99th race of the FIA World Endurance Championship will certainly be remembered for the demanding conditions faced by the teams throughout this grueling six-hour event.

The race started behind the Safety Car under torrential rain, which lasted for one hour, followed by a 40-minute red flag period. A new start was then given, still under a heavy downpour and on a completely waterlogged track.

Behind the wheel of the PEUGEOT 9X8s, with very limited visibility in the middle of the pack, Loïc Duval and Jean-Eric Vergne managed to climb up the standings. Starting from 11th place, Loïc finished his stint in 8th position. Meanwhile, Jean-Eric Vergne, who started 18th after a penalty considered to be harsh, worked his way up to 13th place before handing over to Paul Di Resta.

The rain never stopped during the stints of Malthe Jakobsen and Paul Di Resta, who continued the amazing charge of the PEUGEOT 9X8s on wet tires. When Mikkel Jensen and Stoffel Vandoorne took over, both Peugeots were already inside the top 10. The final drivers for Team Peugeot TotalEnergies delivered outstanding performances in constantly treacherous grip conditions, bringing the cars home in 3rd and 4th place!

After a strong showing in São Paulo in early July, Team Peugeot TotalEnergies achieved its best result since returning to endurance racing, finally returning to the podium.

“What a race!” exclaimed Olivier Jansonnie, Technical Director of Peugeot Sport. “We started in the middle of the pack, it was extremely difficult, and the rain practically never stopped — something I think we’ve never seen before. We managed to stay out of trouble, the drivers didn’t make a single mistake, which is remarkable given the conditions, and in the end, our tire strategy paid off. We’ve been so close to a great result for a while now — congratulations to the entire team!”

Jean-Marc Finot, Senior VP of Stellantis Motorsport

“Team Peugeot TotalEnergies achieved its best result since its return to endurance racing. The conditions were extreme, but our drivers made no mistakes and were able to climb up the standings throughout the race. We now hope to confirm this performance in the upcoming races.”

Malthe Jakobsen (PEUGEOT 9X8 #94)

“It was so much fun in the car — on a soaked track, with so little visibility, and in the middle of heavy traffic! This is an amazing result for the team, and it’s my first podium in WEC. What a crazy race, the team did an incredible job.”

Mikkel Jensen (PEUGEOT 9X8 #93)

“It was absolutely wild in the car! We managed the wet tires perfectly, and we were super efficient in the final hour as the track began to dry. We fought all the way to climb from 18th to 4th place. This is a fantastic reward for the entire team.”

