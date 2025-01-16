The PEUGEOT 9X8 #93 will be driven by Paul Di Resta, Mikkel Jensen, and Jean-Éric Vergne, an experienced and complementary trio that has already demonstrated its ability to excel on the most demanding circuits.

The PEUGEOT 9X8 #94 will be entrusted to Loïc Duval, Malthe Jakobsen, and Stoffel Vandoorne, a combination of experience and youth who show its talent in several international championships.

An Exciting and Ambitious Program

Team Peugeot TotalEnergies enthusiastically reveals the driver line-ups for its two PEUGEOT 9X8 Hypercars for the 2025 FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC).

The 2025 FIA WEC season will kick off on February 28, 2025, with the inaugural race at Lusail International Circuit for the 1812 km of Qatar. The calendar will feature some of the most iconic endurance races, including:

The 24 Hours of Le Mans, the pinnacle of endurance racing

The 6 Hours of Imola and 6 Hours of Spa,

As well as events in Qatar, Brazil, the United States, Japan, and the final round in November in Bahrain.

Throughout this season, the PEUGEOT 9X8 cars—symbols of innovation and performance—will proudly represent the Lion’s colors, taking on the technical and sporting challenges of the World Endurance Championship.

A Strategic Vision for the Season

Olivier Jansonnie, Technical Director of the Peugeot Sport FIA WEC program, said: “We have built our line-ups based on a precise balance between experience and dynamism. Mikkel Jensen, Jean-Éric Vergne, and Paul Di Resta, in car #93, bring strong cohesion, proven expertise, and great consistency. While, Loïc Duval, Stoffel Vandoorne, and Malthe Jakobsen, in car #94, combine the strategic vision of seasoned drivers with the energy and boldness of a promising young talent. Théo Pourchaire, who completed his first endurance tests in December, completes the 2025 line-up as test driver for this new season.

We look forward to seeing these drivers give their best on the track and thrilling fans around the world.”

See You in Qatar for the Kick-Off!

With this top-tier line-up and an ambitious program, Team Peugeot TotalEnergies is ready to take on the challenges of the 2025 FIA WEC season. The team invites fans to join them on February 28 for a season that promises to be intense and unforgettable.

