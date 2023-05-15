There is no longer an easy group in the Asian Cup and powerhouse Iran are well aware of the progress teams have made over the past several years.

For the 2023 Asian Cup in Qatar, three-time winners Iran are in Group C against the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Hong Kong and Palestine.

“With the appointment of Ghale Novii as the head coach of the Iranian national football team, the situation has improved for the youth, because he pays special attention to those playing in the Iranian league, and any player who performs well, will be called up,” said Alireza Abbasi, a well-figure in Iranian football.

“There is no such thing as an easy group in Asian football. Look at Vietnam and how much they have improved. In West Asia, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria are very strong.

“But I believe that we will see South Korea in the quarterfinals, and if Qatar progress, we will also see them in the semi-finals.”

