Veteran Angus Ng Ka Long from Hong Kong coasted to only his third BWF World Tour title when he completed a fine weekend with the Men’s Singles crown in the Super300 Macau Open that ended on Sunday at the Macao East Asian Games Dome.

The second-seeded Angus, who were only tested by eighth-seeded Alwi Farhan from Indonesia in the semifinals, puts up a composed performance in the final to overcome Singapore’s Jason Teh Jia Heng.

In the duel that lasted 49 minutes, the 30-year-old Angus stuck to his mission to win in a straight set 21-19, 21-17.

Angus’ previous BWF World Tour title win was at the Thailand Open in 2020 and also the German Open last year.

But while Angus had it fairly straightforward in his quest to the title, China’s Gao Fang Jie had to pull out all the stops before she was able to win the Women’s Singles crown.

The 26-year-old Jiangsu native was up against the unranked Lin Hsiang-ti from Chinese Taipei in the final but that has not stopped the latter from pushing the game to almost one and a half hours to finish.

A determined Hsiang-ti took the first set 23-21 but just could not produce enough staying power to fend off Fang Jie as she went on to take the next two sets 21-9, 21-11.

Fang Jie’s win was a follow-up to the earlier victory recorded by compatriots Guo Xin Wa-Chen Fang Hui in the final of the Mixed Doubles.

The current world No. 32 and seeded as the tournament’s fifth pair were up against the third seed Dejan Ferdinansyah-Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja from Indonesia.

But in spite of being the current world No. 11, Dejan-Gloria just could not produce the goods when they came up a little short in the final to succumb 21-15, 21-18 in 47 minutes.

Indonesia were also denied in the final of the Men’s Doubles by China when Sabar Karyaman Gutama-Moh Reza Pahlevi Isfahani could not get the better of Chen Xu Jun-Liu Yi.

With Sabar-Moh Reza unable to keep the pressure off their game, Xu Jun-Liu Yi were quick to take firm control of the game to win 21-18, 21-14.

China then wrapped up their fourth Macau Open title with another victory in the Women’s Doubles through Li Wen Mei-Zhang Shu Xian.

Even though the unheralded Wen Mei-Shua Xian were up against eight-seeded pair Hsieh Pei-shan-Hung En-tzu from Chinese Taipei in the final, it has not stopped them from taking their first BWF World Tour title this year.

In the battle that lasted 78 minutes, Wen Mei-Shua Xian emerged victorious 25-23, 18-21, 22-20.

MACAU OPEN 2024

ALL FINALS

RESULTS

MIXED DOUBLES: Guo Xin Wa-Chen Fang Hui (CHN) bt Dejan Ferdinansyah-Gloria Widjaja (INA) 21-15, 21-18

WOMEN’S SINGLES: Gao Fang Jie (CHN) bt Lin Hsiang-ti (TPE), 21-23, 21-9, 21-11

MEN’S SINGLES: Angus Ng Ka Long (HKG) bt Jason Teh (SGP) 21-19, 21-17

WOMEN’S DOUBLES: Li Wen Mei-Zhang Shu Xian (CHN) bt Hsieh Pei-shan-Hung En-tzu (TPE) 25- 23, 18-21, 22-20

MEN’S DOUBLES: Chen Xu Jun-Liu Yi (CHN) bt Sabar Karyaman Gutama (INA) bt Moh Reza Pahlevi Isfahani 21-18, 21-14

