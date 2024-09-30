Macarthur FC have been crowned Australia Cup champions for the second time in just three years after seeing off Melbourne Victory 1-0 in a hotly-contested final in front of 13,289 at AAMI Park on Sunday night.

759 teams started the 2024 iteration of the biggest competition in all of Australian sport and it was the Bulls who stood alone at its end, thanks to a 58th minute goal from new signing Marin Jakolis, who finished clinically at the end of a lightning quick counter-attack.

Heading into the match, questions lingered over how Macarthur would cope without suspended captain Valere Germain who had a hand in five of eight goals to reach this stage.

For more, please click on https://aleagues.com.au/news/australia-cup-final-result-goals-video-highlights-melbourne-victory-macarthur-fc-winners-jakolis/

