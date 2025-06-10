Brisbane Roar have added CommBank Matildas goalkeeper Chloe Lincoln to the club’s Ninja A-League ranks, luring the 20-year-old away from Western United for the 2025-26 campaign.

Lincoln signed for Western from Canberra in May 2024 and went on to make 15 appearances under head coach Kat Smith.

A Young Matildas Under-20 World Cup squad member, Lincoln graduated to the senior Matildas squad in October and made her international debut two months later against Chinese Taipei.

For more, please click on https://aleagues.com.au/news/chloe-lincoln-signs-brisbane-roar-from-western-united-matildas-goalkeeper-transfer-news-aleague-women/

#AFF

#FootballAustralia

#ALeague

Like this: Like Loading...