With exactly one year to go until Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 kicks off in Sunderland, excitement is sweeping across the host nation in anticipation of what will be the biggest and most accessible celebration of women’s rugby ever.

Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 celebrates powerful personalities, unstoppable athletes and growth of women’s sport, as tournament reaches one year to go milestone

Celebrations in Sunderland, with the iconic Stadium of Light hosting a special episode of the Stronger Than You Think podcast featuring former England captain and Women’s Rugby World Cup winner Katy Daley-Mclean and former England midfielder and sports journalist Karen Carney

Kick-off times confirmed for the opening match and final two fixtures of the tournament with tickets on sale from 10:00 BST (GMT+1) on 24 September until 10:00 BST on 8 October

Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 launches ‘This Energy Never Stops’, releasing star-studded film featuring Ellie Kildunne, Renee Holmes, Babalwa Latsha and Manaé Feleu across digital platforms and social channels

With exactly one year to go until Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 kicks off in Sunderland, excitement is sweeping across the host nation in anticipation of what will be the biggest and most accessible celebration of women’s rugby ever.

As celebrations take place across the host cities, an inspirational promotional film, ‘This Energy Never Stops’ has been released as rugby stars urge the fans to bring their unstoppable energy to the sporting event of the year.

‘This Energy Never Stops’ features stars who are set to shine brightly at England 2025, including Red Roses full-back and Team GB sevens player Ellie Kildunne, France captain Manaé Feleu, South Africa captain Babalwa Latsha and Black Ferns full-back Renee Holmes. It is released at a time when women’s rugby took centre stage at the Olympic Games Paris 2024, with over 260,000 fans packing out Stade de France for three days of women’s sevens competition, projecting the sport to an unprecedented global audience.

Continuing the unstoppable energy behind women’s sport and specifically women’s rugby in the UK, England 2025 has confirmed the ticket prices for all matches and kick-off times for England’s opening match at the Stadium of Light on 22 August (19:30 BST (GMT+1) and the bronze final (12:30 BST) and Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 final (16:00 BST) at Twickenham Stadium on 27 September, where a new attendance record for women’s rugby is anticipated.

With venues spanning the length and breadth of the country, England 2025 will be the biggest and most accessible celebration of women’s rugby ever. And with demand for tickets set to be high, fans are encouraged to register now via the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 website to enter the presale, which take place from 10:00 (GMT+1) on 24 September until 10:00 (GMT+1) on 8 October, 2024.

The 10th edition of the pinnacle tournament will host the world’s best 16 teams, with 10 teams having already secured qualification. With six places remaining, it will be all to play for in WXV 2024 in September with the top six ranked non-qualified teams at the end of the tournament heading to Women’s RWC 2025.

Like this: Like Loading...