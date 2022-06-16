After overcoming the challenges of an up and down qualification campaign, Socceroos coach Graham Arnold was full of praise for his players following their dramatic shootout victory over Peru.

1,008 days and 20 qualifying games after the journey to Qatar began, the Socceroos secured their place at this year’s World Cup with a 5-4 penalty shootout victory over Peru.

A strong team display, a well-executed game plan, along with the heroics of the substitute Goalkeeper, Andrew Redmayne, helped seal the Socceroos’ spot at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

