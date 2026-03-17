It’s developing to be a three-battle at the top of the Indonesian Super League 2025/26 with back-to-back champions Persib Bandung reining in the lead to be followed closely by Borneo FC on second and Persija Jakarta, third.

At the end of the 25th matchday, Persib Bandung have amassed 58 points – four points in front of Borneo FC and six points ahead of Persija.

At the Batakan Stadium in Balikpapan, Borneo FC were held to a 1-1 home draw by Persib Banding.

Veteran midfielder Adam Alis had given Persib Bandung the lead after 14 minutes, only for Mariano Peralta to draw level with an 84th minute penalty for Borneo.

Meanwhile, at the Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Persija were also held to a 1-1 draw after giving up Maxwell’s (45th+2) lead with a Dewa United equaliser through Alexis Messidoro’s penalty, ten minutes after the restart.

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #PersibBandung #PersijaJakarta

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