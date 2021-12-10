The countdown for the World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 22 is well underway and now there are only 100 days left until the Serbian capital’s Stark Arena welcomes the world’s best athletes on 18-20 March.

Preparations are ongoing, and today (8) the tickets have gone on sale to the public. Tickets are available through tickets.rs, or fans in Serbia can purchase them in person from the Shopping Centre Usce, Dom omladine and Bilet servis.

“Organisation of the athletics spectacle is going as planned,” said Predrag Momirovic, CEO of the World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 22.

“And today, 100 days before the championships start, we have an opportunity to thank the Serbian Ministry of Youth and Sports and to the City of Belgrade for the great support we have received. Thanks to them, we will organise the biggest athletics event in the history of Serbia as an independent state. As we are using a modular athletics venue, it will be relocated to one of Serbian towns once the competition is finished. In that way, we will get yet another athletics hall.”

To mark the 100-day countdown, the official mascots for the event, Raspberry Lee and Plum Yves, enjoyed an outing at the city centre’s Terazije in front of the ‘World on Track’ countdown clock.

Organisers for World Athletics

Like this: Like Loading...